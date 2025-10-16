ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Diwali 2025: 5 Effortless Ways to Master the Art of Mixing And Matching Your Existing Jewellery This Festive Season

You can express your personality through jewellery. And for that, you don't have to follow the old rules of wearing matching sets, but mix and match. This way, you can experiment and combine diverse textures, colours, and pieces to create that new and more authentic look.

Jewellery is more than an accessory. It is a way to express your personality, mood, and style. But let's be honest, matching every piece perfectly can feel like a puzzle. The secret? Mixing and matching your jewellery effortlessly. With the right approach, you can turn even the simplest outfit into a statement look with classic pieces and quirky finds without looking overdone. Aditya Modak, co-founder of Utsaav by Gargi, shares five easy ways to master the art of mixing and matching jewellery and elevating your daily style.

If there's one thing that's at the heart of jewellery styling, it is layering. When it comes to necklaces, the key is to vary the lengths. Start with a choker, add a pendant that sits mid-chest, and finish with a longer chain. Each piece should have a dedicated space to avoid tangling and add dimension. Apply the same rule to rings. You can mix textures and sizes, like pairing a sleek, narrow band with a chunky brass ring for a chic contrast.

Mix your metals fearlessly

Gone are the days when 'never mix metals' was a thumb rule. Today, gold, silver, and rose gold can coexist beautifully if done thoughtfully. Begin with a bridge piece like a bangle that features multiple tones to tie your look together. Once you have figured out the style, you can layer silver rings with gold chains for a modern, intentional finish.

One spotlight piece

Give your look a hero with one statement jewelry piece, maybe a bold ring, an ornate pendant, or dramatic drop earrings, and then let it shine. Keep the surrounding pieces understood so they complement rather than complete the look. For instance, if your earrings are the highlight of your look, then you can skip the necklace or maybe choose a delicate, lightweight chain to balance it.

Tell your story

Ultimately, your look and jewellery should reflect your personal journey. You should look at how you feel. Mixing heirloom pieces with contemporary designs, or studs with textures, antique rings is something you can give a try. The key is to experiment and see the right combination that resonates with you. When you follow your intuition, your collection gets an update from accessories to a living expression of who you are.