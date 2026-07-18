ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Monsoon Jewellery Care: How To Keep Your Gold And Diamonds Sparkling Through The Rainy Season

Most of us think about protecting our phones from rain. We cover our leather shoes. We even remember to carry umbrellas. But our jewellery? We assume that because it's made of precious metals and gemstones, it can survive anything. Not quite.

Humidity may not look dangerous, but it is one of jewellery's biggest silent enemies. It works slowly, stealing away the shine from your favourite pieces until one day you wonder why your necklace doesn't sparkle the way it used to. However, keeping your jewellery looking brand new isn't rocket science. It just requires a few smart habits.

“Humidity can be described as one of the most significant yet ignored factors when it comes to jewellery maintenance,” says Rishabh Ravindran, CMO at Aagrah Fine Jewels. Gold and platinum are durable metals and don't tarnish easily, but they're not completely immune to the effects of the season. Sweat, moisture, perfumes and everyday chemicals gradually leave behind a thin film that dulls their natural shine.

Silver has an even tougher time. Unlike gold, silver oxidises much faster, making it especially vulnerable during the humid monsoon months. That's why silver jewellery often needs a little extra attention when the rains arrive.

Gently wipe each piece with a soft microfibre cloth after you have taken it off (Getty Images)

Put Jewellery On Last

Most of us have a getting-ready routine: Moisturiser, sunscreen, perfume, hair spray, jewellery. That last step is actually the most important. According to Ravindran, jewellery should always be worn after you've finished applying skincare products, perfumes or hair products. These products contain chemicals that may not immediately damage precious metals, but repeated exposure slowly takes away their lustre. Think of jewellery as the finishing touch, not the starting point.

Diamonds Don't Tarnish But They Do Get Dirty

Many people believe diamonds are maintenance-free. After all, they're among the hardest natural substances on Earth. They're also surprisingly good at collecting fingerprints.