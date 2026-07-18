Monsoon Jewellery Care: How To Keep Your Gold And Diamonds Sparkling Through The Rainy Season
Monsoon brings moisture and humidity. Fortunately, protecting your jewellery doesn't require expensive products or complicated routines.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Most of us think about protecting our phones from rain. We cover our leather shoes. We even remember to carry umbrellas. But our jewellery? We assume that because it's made of precious metals and gemstones, it can survive anything. Not quite.
Humidity may not look dangerous, but it is one of jewellery's biggest silent enemies. It works slowly, stealing away the shine from your favourite pieces until one day you wonder why your necklace doesn't sparkle the way it used to. However, keeping your jewellery looking brand new isn't rocket science. It just requires a few smart habits.
“Humidity can be described as one of the most significant yet ignored factors when it comes to jewellery maintenance,” says Rishabh Ravindran, CMO at Aagrah Fine Jewels. Gold and platinum are durable metals and don't tarnish easily, but they're not completely immune to the effects of the season. Sweat, moisture, perfumes and everyday chemicals gradually leave behind a thin film that dulls their natural shine.
Silver has an even tougher time. Unlike gold, silver oxidises much faster, making it especially vulnerable during the humid monsoon months. That's why silver jewellery often needs a little extra attention when the rains arrive.
Put Jewellery On Last
Most of us have a getting-ready routine: Moisturiser, sunscreen, perfume, hair spray, jewellery. That last step is actually the most important. According to Ravindran, jewellery should always be worn after you've finished applying skincare products, perfumes or hair products. These products contain chemicals that may not immediately damage precious metals, but repeated exposure slowly takes away their lustre. Think of jewellery as the finishing touch, not the starting point.
Diamonds Don't Tarnish But They Do Get Dirty
Many people believe diamonds are maintenance-free. After all, they're among the hardest natural substances on Earth. They're also surprisingly good at collecting fingerprints.
Parag Shah, CEO of Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery, explains that while diamonds themselves don't tarnish, humidity creates another problem. “Monsoon brings higher humidity, increased perspiration and greater exposure to moisture. In diamond-studded jewellery, the diamond itself does not tarnish, but oils, sweat, skincare products and everyday residue can accumulate around the stone and its setting, making it appear less brilliant over time.”
In other words, your diamond hasn't lost its sparkle. It's simply hiding beneath everyday life. Pearls deserve even more attention. Because they're organic gemstones, excessive moisture can weaken their settings and reduce the beautiful natural glow that makes them so special.
Avoid In Watery Areas
We've all been caught in an unexpected downpour. While your clothes will eventually dry, your jewellery may not appreciate the experience. Experts recommend removing jewellery before showering, swimming or walking through heavy rain whenever possible. Moisture finds its way into tiny crevices around gemstones and settings, where it can gradually affect the appearance and longevity of the piece.
One Minute of Care
The easiest jewellery maintenance habit takes less time than replying to a WhatsApp message. Once you remove your jewellery, gently wipe each piece with a soft microfibre cloth. This simple step removes sweat, moisture and everyday residue before they settle into the metal or around gemstones.
Airtight Storage
Where your jewellery sleeps is almost as important as where you wear it. Throwing everything into one box may seem convenient, but it's one of the quickest ways to invite scratches and unnecessary wear. Instead, store each piece separately in airtight pouches or jewellery boxes. Adding silica gel or desiccant packs helps absorb excess moisture, making them particularly useful during the rainy season. Your necklaces won't tangle, your gemstones stay safer, and your jewellery gets its own version of a climate-controlled apartment.
Leave It To Professionals
Even with the best home care, jewellery benefits from an occasional professional check-up. Ravindran recommends getting precious jewellery professionally cleaned once or twice a year. It's not just about restoring shine. Experts also check clasps, gem settings and mountings to ensure everything is still secure. The importance of professional maintenance is echoed by Shah. “We recommend gently wiping pieces after wearing them, making sure they are completely dry before storing and keeping them separately in a dry space to help maintain their brilliance through the humid months.”
Your jewellery has been designed to last a lifetime. During the rainy season, all it asks for in return is a few extra minutes of care.
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