How To Dress Like Tara Sutaria: Rules For Looking Effortless In Whites And Blacks
You don't need a celebrity stylist or a film-star budget to borrow a few pages from actress Tara Sutaria's fashion playbook.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
There are two kinds of people in the world. The first group opens their wardrobe every morning and thinks, “Today feels like mustard yellow with a splash of pink.” The second group is Tara Sutaria. While the rest of us are busy wondering whether lavender goes with olive green, Tara walks out in head-to-toe white, all black or the occasional black-and-white combination, looking like she's just stepped out of fashion week in Milan.
With her upcoming film Toxic bringing her back into the spotlight, one thing has become clear: Tara doesn't chase trends. She chases timelessness, which is much harder to pull off.
You don't need a celebrity stylist or a film-star budget to borrow a few pages from her fashion playbook.
1. Pick a Team and Stay Loyal
Tara clearly believes colours work best when they aren't arguing with each other. An all-white outfit looks crisp, polished and impossibly elegant. An all-black look instantly feels powerful. Black and white together? Fashion's version of peanut butter and jelly, but considerably more glamorous. Monochrome has a secret superpower. It makes expensive-looking outfits look even more expensive. It also saves you from spending 20 minutes every morning asking your mirror if beige and cream are “basically the same.”
2. Tailoring Is the Real Luxury
One reason Tara's outfits always look polished is simple: They fit. Whether she's wearing a sharply cut blazer, a satin dress, wide-leg trousers or a fitted gown, the silhouette always looks intentional. Good tailoring beats expensive labels every single time.
3. Accessories Should Whisper, Not Shout
Some people wear accessories that arrive in the room five minutes before they do. Tara takes a different approach. Think delicate diamond earrings, a sculptural cuff, classic stilettos, a sleek clutch, elegant sunglasses. Each piece earns its place without competing for attention. It's the difference between having background singers and inviting the entire marching band onto the stage.
Gold or Silver? Just Commit
One of Tara's smartest styling habits is consistency. If she's wearing silver jewellery, the rest of the accessories usually follow suit. If she opts for gold, everything feels cohesive. Mixing metals can absolutely work but doing it well requires the confidence of someone who also assembles IKEA furniture without reading the instructions. For the rest of us, choosing one metal keeps everything looking polished.
White Requires Courage... and Detergent
Wearing all white sends a very specific message. “I believe nothing bad will happen to me today.” It is optimistic fashion. Tara embraces it beautifully. Whether it's a flowing dress, tailored co-ords or a structured pantsuit, she keeps the look clean by avoiding unnecessary embellishments.
Let Texture Replace Colour
When your outfit uses only one or two colours, texture becomes the star. Satin catches the light. Linen adds softness. Sequins create drama. Feathers bring movement. Embroidery adds richness. Tara often combines different fabrics within the same colour family, making monochrome feel layered instead of flat. Your wardrobe suddenly becomes interesting without becoming confusing.
Hair and Makeup Are Part of the Outfit
One reason Tara's monochrome looks work so well is because nothing feels like an afterthought. Her glossy hair, softly defined eyes and neutral lips complement the clothes instead of competing with them. It's refreshingly restrained.
Confidence Is the Best Styling Product
The easiest mistake people make with minimalist fashion is assuming it's “easy.” Actually, the simpler the outfit, the fewer places there are to hide. That's why Tara wears monochrome so well. She isn't relying on loud prints or dramatic colours to do the heavy lifting. She's relying on confidence. The clothes simply support it.
You don't need 15 colours, 6 trends and 17 accessories to make an impression. Sometimes all you need is one great blazer, perfectly tailored trousers, classic jewellery, impeccable shoes and the confidence to walk into a room dressed like you've got somewhere fabulous to be... even if you're only going to the supermarket.
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