ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How To Dress Like Tara Sutaria: Rules For Looking Effortless In Whites And Blacks

There are two kinds of people in the world. The first group opens their wardrobe every morning and thinks, “Today feels like mustard yellow with a splash of pink.” The second group is Tara Sutaria. While the rest of us are busy wondering whether lavender goes with olive green, Tara walks out in head-to-toe white, all black or the occasional black-and-white combination, looking like she's just stepped out of fashion week in Milan.

With her upcoming film Toxic bringing her back into the spotlight, one thing has become clear: Tara doesn't chase trends. She chases timelessness, which is much harder to pull off.

You don't need a celebrity stylist or a film-star budget to borrow a few pages from her fashion playbook.

Tara Sutaria's off-white suit makes for an elegant airport look (IANS Photo)

1. Pick a Team and Stay Loyal

Tara clearly believes colours work best when they aren't arguing with each other. An all-white outfit looks crisp, polished and impossibly elegant. An all-black look instantly feels powerful. Black and white together? Fashion's version of peanut butter and jelly, but considerably more glamorous. Monochrome has a secret superpower. It makes expensive-looking outfits look even more expensive. It also saves you from spending 20 minutes every morning asking your mirror if beige and cream are “basically the same.”

Tara chose a Louis Vuitton sling and cuff for her simple black outfit (IANS Photo)

Tara in a monochrome short suit (IANS Photo)

2. Tailoring Is the Real Luxury

One reason Tara's outfits always look polished is simple: They fit. Whether she's wearing a sharply cut blazer, a satin dress, wide-leg trousers or a fitted gown, the silhouette always looks intentional. Good tailoring beats expensive labels every single time.