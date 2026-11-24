ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Whether You Have A Plastic Or Wooden Chopping Board, Here's How To Sanitize It

Keep the chopping boards for raw meat and vegetables separate, if possible ( AP Photo )

The cutting board might be the hardest working tool in the kitchen yet one thought about the least. It takes the raw chicken, then the onions, then sometimes the bread, and in between it typically gets a quick swipe with the nearest sponge. If cutting boards are given a second thought, it's usually in the debate over whether to use wood or plastic. But the more important issue is how to clean and care for the boards you already own. "I think the real question is not which is safer, but are they both safe to use?" said Donald Schaffner, a professor of food science at Rutgers University who studies how bacteria move between surfaces.

Plastic vs. Wood Boards

For a long time, plastic was considered the safer choice, mostly because it seemed easier to clean. Then in the 1990s, Dean Cliver, a food safety researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, put salmonella and E. coli on wood boards and found the bacteria were pulled down into the wood, where they didn't multiply and eventually died off. Also read: 5 Kitchen Essentials Worth Investing In This Dhanteras Plastic boards were easy to clean, but once they were all scratched up, bacteria-harbouring residue like chicken fat settled into the knife grooves and was hard to scrub out by hand. Schaffner said the research is "a bit muddied," but Cliver's work showed "wood was not as risky as we thought." Wood also has natural antimicrobial compounds that seem to help, at least somewhat. Nicole Papantoniou, senior director of the Kitchen & Cooking Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, doesn't pick a side. She uses both. Wood should be washed by hand, since the dishwasher or a long soak in the sink can warp or crack it (AP Photo) Beyond Wood And Plastic Cutting Boards Papantoniou is a fan of composite boards, made from wood or paper fibres bonded with resin. They're light and they hold up. One paper composite board made by Epicurean was a winner of Good Housekeeping's 2027 Kitchen Awards. Epicurean CEO Dave Benson said knife cuts in composite stay open instead of closing back over bits of food the way they can on plastic, which makes the boards easier to clean. Schaffner pointed out that there isn't much independent research yet on how composite or bamboo boards stack up against wood and plastic. Rubber boards, common in restaurant kitchens, are easy on knives but not many are made for home use, Papantoniou said. Glass is nonporous, and she still wouldn't recommend it: It slides, it can break and it dulls knives. And marble and slate look gorgeous under cheese and charcuterie, but don't cut on them. "Your poor knife," she said. How To Clean Your Cutting Board For everyday chopping, Papantoniou said washing with warm, soapy water and letting the board air dry is plenty. But truly sanitizing takes an extra step. It should be done after a board has already been cleaned to kill bacteria that the washing can leave behind. Hot water from the tap isn't going to get you there. "If the water were hot enough to actually kill bacteria, it would also burn our hands," Schaffner said. Also read: Pressure Cooker Taking Longer To Cook? Here’s What You Should Check