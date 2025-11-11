ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How To Celebrate Singles’ Day If You Are Unattached, Smart and Fabulous (Plus A Special 11/11 Playlist)

If you are single, congratulations! You’ve made it to November 11 — the world’s biggest celebration of being single, sassy, and doing just fine until someone asks, “So when are you planning to settle down?”

Born in China in the 1990s as a kind of anti-Valentine’s protest, Singles’ Day, or 11/11, was named after all those lonely little ones standing next to each other. Fast-forward to now: it’s the world’s biggest shopping day, beating even Black Friday. But this isn’t about capitalism; it’s also about self-love, self-care, and self-gifting.

Here’s a secret the couples won’t tell you: even they envy the peace of a single person’s quiet Saturday morning. No matching schedules, no “where do you want to eat” arguments that spiral into identity crises. Just you, your coffee, and your own playlist. Being single isn’t a waiting room for “real” life to begin. It is life. And if you’re spending it well: laughing with friends, doing work you love, learning how to cook something that doesn’t come in a plastic packet, then you’re already winning.

The Singles’ Day Party Guide

Happy Singles Day (ETV Bharat)

You could treat yourself to that absurdly priced moisturizer that claims to make you “glow from within”. Or binge-watch your favourite show without anyone asking, “Do we have to watch this again?” Or better yet, make a playlist — because every fabulous person needs a soundtrack. But before that, a few ground rules for celebrating Singles’ Day like a pro:

1. Unfollow all your exes for the day.

2. Buy something you’ve been eyeing but “couldn’t justify.” Spoiler: You can justify it. You’re the justification.

3. Cook dinner for yourself. Not for a date, not for Instagram — just because it feels nice to eat real food while sitting down.

4. Flirt shamelessly with your reflection. You deserve the validation.

Let’s cue up the 2025 Singles’ Day Playlist. Each one chosen to remind you that flying solo is not a tragedy, it’s a triumph with good rhythm.

The Singles’ Day 11:11 Playlist

1. Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)

Artist: Beyoncé

If Singles’ Day had an anthem, it would wear heels, run the world, and never text its ex back.

2. Thank U, Next

Artist: Ariana Grande

Nothing screams emotional maturity like turning heartbreak into a platinum record and a flawless ponytail.

3. I Will Survive

Artist: Gloria Gaynor