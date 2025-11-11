How To Celebrate Singles’ Day If You Are Unattached, Smart and Fabulous (Plus A Special 11/11 Playlist)
Born in China in the 1990s as a kind of anti-Valentine’s protest, Singles’ Day on November 11 has become a day of self-love.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 11:13 AM IST
If you are single, congratulations! You’ve made it to November 11 — the world’s biggest celebration of being single, sassy, and doing just fine until someone asks, “So when are you planning to settle down?”
Born in China in the 1990s as a kind of anti-Valentine’s protest, Singles’ Day, or 11/11, was named after all those lonely little ones standing next to each other. Fast-forward to now: it’s the world’s biggest shopping day, beating even Black Friday. But this isn’t about capitalism; it’s also about self-love, self-care, and self-gifting.
Here’s a secret the couples won’t tell you: even they envy the peace of a single person’s quiet Saturday morning. No matching schedules, no “where do you want to eat” arguments that spiral into identity crises. Just you, your coffee, and your own playlist. Being single isn’t a waiting room for “real” life to begin. It is life. And if you’re spending it well: laughing with friends, doing work you love, learning how to cook something that doesn’t come in a plastic packet, then you’re already winning.
The Singles’ Day Party Guide
You could treat yourself to that absurdly priced moisturizer that claims to make you “glow from within”. Or binge-watch your favourite show without anyone asking, “Do we have to watch this again?” Or better yet, make a playlist — because every fabulous person needs a soundtrack. But before that, a few ground rules for celebrating Singles’ Day like a pro:
1. Unfollow all your exes for the day.
2. Buy something you’ve been eyeing but “couldn’t justify.” Spoiler: You can justify it. You’re the justification.
3. Cook dinner for yourself. Not for a date, not for Instagram — just because it feels nice to eat real food while sitting down.
4. Flirt shamelessly with your reflection. You deserve the validation.
Let’s cue up the 2025 Singles’ Day Playlist. Each one chosen to remind you that flying solo is not a tragedy, it’s a triumph with good rhythm.
The Singles’ Day 11:11 Playlist
1. Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)
Artist: Beyoncé
If Singles’ Day had an anthem, it would wear heels, run the world, and never text its ex back.
2. Thank U, Next
Artist: Ariana Grande
Nothing screams emotional maturity like turning heartbreak into a platinum record and a flawless ponytail.
3. I Will Survive
Artist: Gloria Gaynor
A classic for every time you remember you survived that person who couldn’t even commit to a weekend plan.
4. Dancing On My Own
Artist: Robyn
Cry-dancing is still dancing. And you’ll look fabulous doing it.
5. Love Myself
Artist: Hailee Steinfeld
It’s called self-care, not self-ish.
6. Truth Hurts
Artist: Lizzo
Because sometimes you just need to shout, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch!” in your living room.
7. Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)
Artist: Kelly Clarkson
This song alone could power your post-breakup gym membership for a decade.
8. Dog Days Are Over
Artist: Florence + The Machine
For when you realize that being single doesn’t mean you’re missing something — it means you’re free to chase joy on your own terms.
9. Don’t Start Now
Artist: Dua Lipa
The ultimate glow-up anthem. Because you didn’t come this far just to go back to that walking red flag.
10. Independent Women, Pt. I
Artist: Destiny’s Child
“The shoes on my feet? I bought ’em.” Say it louder for the people in the back.
11. Shake It Off
Artist: Taylor Swift
Because at some point, someone’s going to say something about your single status, and the only appropriate response is a full-body shimmy.
Being single isn’t a punishment. It’s learning that your worth doesn’t depend on someone else’s attention span. It’s realizing that “me time” is actually “prime time.” So today, on 11/11, make a wish — not for someone to come along, but for yourself to keep going. Buy the shoes, book the solo trip, write the bucket list, and sing your lungs out. You’re not half of anything. You’re already whole.
Read more:
- FOMO To JOMO: How To Shift From Chasing Every Opportunity To Choosing What Actually Fits
- Explained: What Is Bio-Baiting, The Dating Trend Art Of Sounding Cooler, Smarter And More Dateable Than You Actually Are?
- What Is The Grey Rock Method That Is Helping People Live Through Difficult Relationships?
- 3-Chair Trick To 5-Second Rule: Easy Techniques To Bring Calm To Every Conversation | International Day Of Peaceful Communication