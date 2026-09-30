ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Researchers Solve The Mystery Of How Plants Sense Touch

Plants may appear still and passive, but they are constantly monitoring what happens around them ( Getty Images )

Plants cannot run away when the wind picks up, rain lashes down, or a hungry herbivore begins chewing on their leaves. Instead, they must sense their surroundings and adapt. Now, researchers have uncovered an important piece of the puzzle of what actually happens inside plants when they are exposed to touch, injury, or other physical stimuli.