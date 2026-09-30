ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Dogs May Be Listening More Closely Than We Thought. Their Brains Can Find Words In Human Speech

Dogs have always had a good relationship with human speech. They know their names. They learn commands. Some appear to understand a large number of words, and almost every dog owner has experienced the peculiar phenomenon of spelling out a word because the dog has learned that W-A-L-K means something more exciting than its component letters suggest.

“We reasoned that if the preference for consonants — the acoustically less salient type of speech sound — requires uniquely human language abilities to develop, then other species should not show such a preference. Not even dogs, despite spending much of their lives surrounded by human speech,” explains Boglárka Morvai, biologist and postdoctoral researcher at the Neuroethology Research Group, co-first author of the study.

To find out, researchers from the Neuroethology Research Group compared the brain responses of 20 humans and 20 companion dogs to speech.

“ But does the emergence of consonant bias — that is, becoming tuned to speech — require the kind of complex language abilities that are unique to humans? Does it require a brain that is inherently wired differently? Or could tuning to speech arise through simple pattern learning, based on principles also present in other animal species that cannot speak?” asks Andics.

We can produce a stream of sounds, and the listener works out where one word ends and another begins. One clue comes from consonants. “Words are made up of two main types of speech sounds: vowels and consonants. Although vowels are louder and more noticeable, consonants usually form the skeleton of words. In a continuous speech stream, it is easier to detect individual words when we focus on consonants. And from infancy onward, this is exactly what the human brain tends to do. This phenomenon is known as the consonant bias,” says Attila Andics, cognitive neuroscientist, head of the ERC-funded Neuroethology of Communication Lab, and corresponding author of the study.

But a new study from Hungary suggests that dogs may be doing something even more interesting. Their brains can find word-like patterns inside continuous human speech, using a strategy previously observed only in humans. The finding comes from researchers at the Neuroethology of Communication Lab at the ELTE Department of Ethology in Budapest and was published in Science . It raises a rather entertaining question: perhaps you don't need a human brain to get better at processing human speech. You just need to spend enough time listening to humans talk.

This is the first evidence that a consonant bias can emerge in the brain of a species other than humans. (Getty Images)

“If, on the other hand, tuning to speech is based on simple forms of pattern learning from repeatedly heard speech, then a consonant bias should also emerge in the dog brain, even though such a bias has not previously been found in primate species much more closely related to humans,” Morvai continues.

The researchers created three kinds of sound streams. In one, recurring consonant patterns formed three-syllable word structures. The vowels between those consonants could change. In another, the same principle was reversed: recurring vowel patterns formed the word structures. The third was the control condition. There were no recurring patterns, so the syllables followed one another randomly.

It was rather like giving the brain a linguistic puzzle and asking it to work out whether there was anything hiding inside the noise. The researchers then watched what the brains did.

The Dogs' Brains Started Following The Rhythm Of Words

To measure brain activity, the researchers used non-invasive EEG, recording electrical activity through electrodes placed on the scalp. They were interested in something called neural synchronization.

When we hear a repeating rhythm, our brain activity can begin to follow that rhythm. The more reliably the brain detects the pattern, the more strongly its activity can synchronize with it. So, if dogs really had a preference for consonant-based word structures, their brains should find those patterns easier to follow.

The experiment worked even with stray pups who didn't have a human family (Getty Images)

The results revealed striking similarities between the two species. “In the consonant-structured speech streams, the dog brains, just like the human brains, successfully synchronized with the rhythm of the words. In both species, this synchronization was stronger than in either the vowel-structured or the control streams. This is the first evidence that a consonant bias can also emerge in the brain of a species other than humans,” says Kinga G. Tóth, psychologist, the study’s other co-first author and a doctoral researcher in the group.

Fairly impressive for a species whose greatest contribution to linguistics was previously thought to be barking at the postman.

The researchers found another similarity. About 400 milliseconds after the beginning of each word, there was a distinct change in electrical brain activity in both humans and dogs but only when consonants structured the words. So this wasn't simply a case of the dogs hearing sounds they liked. Their brains appeared to be processing the consonant-based patterns in a way associated with finding words in continuous speech.

The Dogs Didn't Need To Be Raised In A Human Home To Develop The Pattern

You might reasonably assume that dogs develop this ability because puppies spend their formative months surrounded by humans talking to them. But the researchers found something more complicated. Dogs that had spent their first three months living on the street or in a shelter, rather than as family pets, also showed a similarly strong consonant bias. According to G. Tóth, “This provides further evidence that consonant bias does not require pre-wired language-processing mechanisms that emerge during a specific early developmental period. Instead, this neural preference may also emerge through relatively simple forms of pattern learning.”

The study did not show that dogs and humans process speech identically. Humans were able to detect words based on recurring vowel patterns, although they did this less successfully than with consonant-based patterns. Dogs did not show the same ability. For dogs, the syllable appears to be the smallest unit detected in this experiment. So your dog may indeed be listening to you very carefully. (Courtesy Eötvös Loránd University)