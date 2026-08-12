ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Ancient, Complex And Global Story Of How Dogs Became Our Closest Companions

We call them ‘man's best friend’, and the evidence supports it. Dogs have been found buried alongside humans in graves dating back 14,000 years. They appear in ancient art from every continent, and they feature in the mythology, religion and folklore of virtually every culture. Archaeological evidence shows they have helped us hunt, protected our homes, hauled our possessions, herded our livestock and provided companionship through the entirety of recorded history.

Today, there are more dogs living with humans now than at any point in history. We’ve bred them into hundreds of specialised forms, from chihuahuas that fit in a handbag to Great Danes that stand waist high. But how did so many breeds emerge during these 15,000 years of co-evolution?

In his new book, First Dogs: Hunter-Gatherers and their Canine Companions from Prehistory to the Present, archaeologist Professor Peter Mitchell reveals how dog domestication was a complex process in which both people and wolves likely participated – at least initially – as equal partners and how hunter-gatherer communities were absolutely central to this, long before other animals or plants were brought under close human control. The result was the evolution of multiple pathways of interaction as dogs developing specialised traits that closely matched the needs and environments of the human societies with whom they lived.

There are more dogs living with humans now than at any point in history (Getty Images)

As Professor Mitchell puts it: “The connections between dogs on the one paw and people dependent on wild plant and animal resources on the other are ancient, diverse, and profound.”

Adaptation And Survival Across The World

From the Arctic tundra to tropical rainforests, dogs have undergone remarkable transformations that reflect the diversity of human cultures and environments. This process of parallel evolution has produced animals as different as the compact, thick-coated sled dogs of the far north and the lean, heat-adapted hunting dogs of equatorial regions. In the high-altitude regions of the Tibetan Plateau, both dogs and their human companions evolved similar genetic adaptations to cope with oxygen-poor air. Research has identified specific genes in Tibetan dogs that help them thrive at elevations where lowland breeds would struggle, mirroring adaptations found in human populations of the same region.