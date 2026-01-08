ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Coziest Cafes In Hyderabad To Sip On Hot Chocolate This Winter

Life divides neatly into two kinds of people: those who view winter as a season best spent outdoors, and those who, faced with a chill in the air, instinctively seek the nearest sofa. We belong to the latter camp. But even for the most ardent lover of brisk winds and frosted landscapes, hot chocolate in winter is persuasive.

Hot chocolate is an almost absurdly comforting invention. Its ancestry winds back through centuries and civilizations. The Aztecs drank a spiced, frothy chocolate beverage that bore little resemblance to the sweet, velvety confection we sip today. Europeans, upon discovering cacao, set about sweetening and refining it until, by the 17th century, it had become a fashionable drink among aristocrats. Now that the chill of a Hyderabad winter is upon us, there is a peculiar pleasure in stepping off the street, and into a café that greets you with the scent of melting chocolate, cream, and just a hint of spice.

So let us embark on a gentle culinary meander through Hyderabad’s best spots to sip on hot chocolate this winter. These are the cafes that make the simple act of sipping hot chocolate something to look forward to.

Daak Coffee House

Daak (named after the venerable institution of the postal service) is something of a cultural crossroads: a place where vintage nods to communication’s bygone era meet an undeniably modern coffee culture. New York’s viral toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate is being served here. Creamy and dark, with a gentle sweetness that lets the chocolate speak for itself. If winter had a quintessential drink that matched both the season’s brisk clarity and its invitation to cozy repose, this would be it.

Churrolto

Their hot chocolate arrives in a squat, gracious mug, crowned with a cloud of whipped cream that slowly surrenders to the warmth beneath. It is rich, smooth, and just a little wicked. Sip it slowly, preferably while watching the world drift by outside the window.