ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Décor Trend Alert: Sofas Are No Longer The Centrepiece Of Indian Homes

Rather than the sofa, the focus is on creating intentional living spaces ( Getty Images )

There was a time when buying a house meant answering one very important question. “How big a sofa can we fit into the living room?” Everything else was secondary. The television found its place opposite the sofa. The coffee table obediently sat in front of it. Side tables appeared on either side. The sofa was king. Today, however, the king has been asked to share the throne.

Walk into a newly designed Indian home and you'll notice something different. There might still be a sofa, but it no longer dominates the room. Instead, you'll find an inviting mix of lounge chairs, pouffes, nesting tables, benches, coffee tables, plants and handcrafted décor, all working together to create a space that feels less like a showroom and more like a home.

The Indian living room is undergoing one of its biggest transformations in decades. The biggest reason is simple. Our living rooms have far more responsibilities than they used to. A few years ago, the hall hosted guests and weekend family gatherings. Today it is expected to be an office, a reading corner, a movie theatre, a yoga studio, a children's play area, a coffee shop, a Zoom background and occasionally, if there's any time left, an actual living room.

Living rooms are becoming more personal (Getty Images)

Also read: 10 Work From Home Hacks For Indian Homes: How To Build A Productive Home Office Without Spending Too Much

According to Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, living rooms are increasingly becoming multi-purpose spaces where work, leisure and family life happen simultaneously. “The focus of design has shifted from big sofas to warm and inviting pieces of furniture that serve multiple purposes,” he explains.

It makes perfect sense. After all, you can't comfortably work on a laptop for eight hours while sinking into an oversized sofa designed for Sunday afternoon naps. Well, you can. Your back simply won't forgive you.

Flexibility Has Become The New Luxury

For years, luxury meant having bigger furniture. Now, luxury means having smarter furniture.

Nitin Agarwal, Principal Architect at The Studio Synergy, says homeowners are moving away from designing around a single oversized sofa. “Living rooms are more flexible and curated to suit family needs,” he says. “People prefer furniture that enables work, relaxation, entertainment and social activities in the same room.”

Instead of filling every corner with bulky pieces, today's homeowners are embracing modular seating, compact lounge chairs, ottomans, nesting tables and multifunctional storage. The furniture supports the room. It doesn't overpower it. Think of it as assembling a great cricket team. You don't need 11 captains, do you?

Also read: Complete Hall Setup Guide: How To Do Up Your Living Room Right Without Overthinking It

Coffee Tables Have Found Their Confidence