Décor Trend Alert: Sofas Are No Longer The Centrepiece Of Indian Homes
The living room is undergoing one of its biggest transformations in decades, with big sofas giving way to warm and inviting furniture.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST|
Updated : July 15, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
There was a time when buying a house meant answering one very important question. “How big a sofa can we fit into the living room?” Everything else was secondary. The television found its place opposite the sofa. The coffee table obediently sat in front of it. Side tables appeared on either side. The sofa was king. Today, however, the king has been asked to share the throne.
Walk into a newly designed Indian home and you'll notice something different. There might still be a sofa, but it no longer dominates the room. Instead, you'll find an inviting mix of lounge chairs, pouffes, nesting tables, benches, coffee tables, plants and handcrafted décor, all working together to create a space that feels less like a showroom and more like a home.
The Indian living room is undergoing one of its biggest transformations in decades. The biggest reason is simple. Our living rooms have far more responsibilities than they used to. A few years ago, the hall hosted guests and weekend family gatherings. Today it is expected to be an office, a reading corner, a movie theatre, a yoga studio, a children's play area, a coffee shop, a Zoom background and occasionally, if there's any time left, an actual living room.
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According to Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, living rooms are increasingly becoming multi-purpose spaces where work, leisure and family life happen simultaneously. “The focus of design has shifted from big sofas to warm and inviting pieces of furniture that serve multiple purposes,” he explains.
It makes perfect sense. After all, you can't comfortably work on a laptop for eight hours while sinking into an oversized sofa designed for Sunday afternoon naps. Well, you can. Your back simply won't forgive you.
Flexibility Has Become The New Luxury
For years, luxury meant having bigger furniture. Now, luxury means having smarter furniture.
Nitin Agarwal, Principal Architect at The Studio Synergy, says homeowners are moving away from designing around a single oversized sofa. “Living rooms are more flexible and curated to suit family needs,” he says. “People prefer furniture that enables work, relaxation, entertainment and social activities in the same room.”
Instead of filling every corner with bulky pieces, today's homeowners are embracing modular seating, compact lounge chairs, ottomans, nesting tables and multifunctional storage. The furniture supports the room. It doesn't overpower it. Think of it as assembling a great cricket team. You don't need 11 captains, do you?
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Coffee Tables Have Found Their Confidence
For years, coffee tables lived under the shadow of the sofa. Their primary job involved collecting remote controls, newspapers and cups of forgotten tea. Not anymore. Coffee tables have become design statements in their own right. According to Saraf, they now help define the personality of the room. Books, candles, indoor plants, handmade trays, travel souvenirs and small sculptures transform an ordinary table into a conversation starter.
It's remarkable how much people can learn about you simply by looking at what's sitting on your coffee table. If it's covered in unread self-help books, visitors may wonder how January's resolutions are progressing.
Main Character Moment For Accent Chairs
Matching furniture sets are disappearing. Instead, homeowners are mixing textures, colours and styles to create more interesting spaces. Accent chairs are leading this change. A comfortable armchair by the window instantly creates a reading corner. Two chairs facing each other become the perfect place for conversation.
Suddenly, the room encourages interaction instead of directing everyone towards the television, which has probably been monopolising family attention for long enough.
Homes Are Becoming More Personal
The biggest shift isn't about furniture at all but about storytelling. A decade ago, many homes looked remarkably similar. A big sofa, a television unit, the same glass-top coffee table, a decorative bowl containing decorative objects nobody understood.
Today's homeowners are far more interested in creating spaces that reflect their lives. A handcrafted lamp collected during a holiday, a wooden bench inherited from grandparents, artwork by local artisans, travel souvenirs and family photographs.
According to Agarwal, homeowners increasingly prefer curated spaces where every piece contributes to the personality of the room rather than making it resemble a furniture catalogue. That might be the biggest compliment you can pay a home today. Not "It's expensive" but "It feels like you."
Storage Is No Longer Something You Hide
Nobody enjoys clutter. Unfortunately, everybody seems to produce it. Modern living rooms are solving this problem with furniture that is both beautiful and practical. Sideboards, display cabinets and console tables now organise books, electronics and everyday essentials while also displaying family photographs, keepsakes and holiday memories. Saraf believes these storage pieces provide glimpses into the lives of the people who live there; this is far nicer than stuffing everything into a cupboard moments before guests arrive.
Goodbye TV-Centred Layouts
For decades, the television dictated where every chair and sofa belonged. It was the unquestioned ruler of the room. Now it's becoming just another element. Flexible layouts encourage conversation instead of everyone staring in the same direction. Rugs define separate zones. Plants soften corners. Pouffes and benches provide extra seating when friends visit.
The television still exists, of course. It has simply accepted that it is no longer the centre of the universe.
Quality Is Winning Over Quantity
Another noticeable shift is towards furniture that's built to last. Both Agarwal and Saraf observe that buyers are increasingly choosing well-crafted wooden furniture and timeless designs instead of constantly replacing cheaper pieces. It's better for the wallet and for the environment, and it usually looks better too.
The phrase “living room” suddenly makes much more sense. It isn't meant to be a museum where cushions remain perfectly aligned until guests arrive. The sofa hasn't disappeared. It has become one member of a much larger cast. Indian homes are no longer being designed around furniture but around the people living there.
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