ETV Bharat / lifestyle

A Little Brass Goes A Long Way, Here's How To Use This Timeless Material For Modern Homes

For years, brass belonged to a particular kind of Indian home. There was probably a large wooden cabinet, a framed religious picture, several brass objects that nobody was allowed to touch and a grandmother who knew exactly when they needed polishing. Brass was traditional. Modern homes, meanwhile, preferred other materials: Glass, steel, marble, concrete, white walls, grey sofas... But now brass is back and interestingly, it isn't returning as the brass of our grandparents' homes.

Interior designers are combining it with wood, marble, stone, glass and neutral surfaces to create spaces that feel contemporary while retaining a distinctly Indian sense of craftsmanship. The trick is knowing how much is enough. Brass is wonderful but nobody wants to live inside a brass showroom.

According to Zeeshan Khan, Concept Designer and GoldLeafing Artist at The Gold Leafing Studio, “Interior designers are increasingly reintroducing traditional brass inlay work in ways that suit contemporary aesthetics. Earlier, brass was usually associated with traditional furniture and classic Indian interiors. Today, the same material is being used alongside modern materials and cleaner forms.”

Think brass details against wood, marble, stone, or a plain neutral wall. The result is interesting because it doesn't feel entirely traditional nor entirely modern.

Let Brass Warm Up Neutral Interiors

Modern homes often rely heavily on off-whites, greys, beige and earthy shades. These colours are elegant and calming. They can also occasionally make a room feel like a very expensive waiting room. This is where brass helps, according to Zeeshan Khan. Its warm golden tone introduces contrast and depth without overwhelming the neutral palette. A brass accent on a wooden shelf, coffee table or wall panel can immediately become a focal point. You don't need to repaint the room or new furniture everywhere. Sometimes, one carefully chosen brass detail is enough.

Try Brass Inlay Instead Of Brass Furniture

One of the most interesting ways to introduce brass is through inlay work. Instead of buying a large brass object, look for furniture and surfaces that incorporate delicate brass patterns. A wooden coffee table with brass geometric detailing can look incredibly contemporary. The same applies to:

Sideboards

Shelves

Console tables

Cabinet doors

Decorative panels

Brass becomes part of the design rather than simply sitting on top of it. Because it occupies less visual space, it doesn't make the room feel heavy.