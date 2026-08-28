A Little Brass Goes A Long Way, Here's How To Use This Timeless Material For Modern Homes
Interior designers are combining brass with various materials and surfaces to create spaces that feel contemporary while retaining a distinctly Indian sense of craftsmanship.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
For years, brass belonged to a particular kind of Indian home. There was probably a large wooden cabinet, a framed religious picture, several brass objects that nobody was allowed to touch and a grandmother who knew exactly when they needed polishing. Brass was traditional. Modern homes, meanwhile, preferred other materials: Glass, steel, marble, concrete, white walls, grey sofas... But now brass is back and interestingly, it isn't returning as the brass of our grandparents' homes.
Interior designers are combining it with wood, marble, stone, glass and neutral surfaces to create spaces that feel contemporary while retaining a distinctly Indian sense of craftsmanship. The trick is knowing how much is enough. Brass is wonderful but nobody wants to live inside a brass showroom.
According to Zeeshan Khan, Concept Designer and GoldLeafing Artist at The Gold Leafing Studio, “Interior designers are increasingly reintroducing traditional brass inlay work in ways that suit contemporary aesthetics. Earlier, brass was usually associated with traditional furniture and classic Indian interiors. Today, the same material is being used alongside modern materials and cleaner forms.”
Think brass details against wood, marble, stone, or a plain neutral wall. The result is interesting because it doesn't feel entirely traditional nor entirely modern.
Let Brass Warm Up Neutral Interiors
Modern homes often rely heavily on off-whites, greys, beige and earthy shades. These colours are elegant and calming. They can also occasionally make a room feel like a very expensive waiting room. This is where brass helps, according to Zeeshan Khan. Its warm golden tone introduces contrast and depth without overwhelming the neutral palette. A brass accent on a wooden shelf, coffee table or wall panel can immediately become a focal point. You don't need to repaint the room or new furniture everywhere. Sometimes, one carefully chosen brass detail is enough.
Try Brass Inlay Instead Of Brass Furniture
One of the most interesting ways to introduce brass is through inlay work. Instead of buying a large brass object, look for furniture and surfaces that incorporate delicate brass patterns. A wooden coffee table with brass geometric detailing can look incredibly contemporary. The same applies to:
- Sideboards
- Shelves
- Console tables
- Cabinet doors
- Decorative panels
Brass becomes part of the design rather than simply sitting on top of it. Because it occupies less visual space, it doesn't make the room feel heavy.
Give Your Walls A Little Golden Detail
Brass isn't limited to furniture. Interior designers are increasingly experimenting with it as a wall treatment. You can use brass detailing to create geometric patterns, line borders, linear designs and decorative motifs. The key is restraint. You don't need to turn an entire wall into a giant gold coin. A border or a carefully chosen section can create the same visual impact with considerably less drama.
Brass Floors? Yes
The more surprising development in this trend is the use of brass in flooring. Traditional brass inlay can be incorporated into marble or wooden floors to create subtle patterns and borders. Done well, it can make an otherwise ordinary surface feel custom-made. “Homeowners increasingly want interiors that don't look as though they were ordered from the same catalogue as everyone else's,” says Khan.
Choose Between Shiny and Aged Brass
Not all brass has the same personality. Polished brass is shiny, reflective and glamorous. It works particularly well if you want a luxurious contemporary look. Aged brass has a softer, weathered appearance that brings a sense of history and heritage. It can work beautifully in eclectic interiors or homes filled with vintage furniture and handcrafted objects.
So before choosing your brass finish, ask yourself a simple question: Do you want your brass to look like it just arrived from the showroom, or like it has an interesting family history?
Pair Brass With Natural Materials
Brass becomes particularly effective when surrounded by materials with natural textures. Wood is an obvious partner. Marble works beautifully too. Stone, glass and textured walls can also provide interesting contrasts. The combination works because brass brings warmth while these materials provide balance. Imagine a dark wooden sideboard with understated brass detailing. Or a marble console with aged brass accents. Or a glass table with a sculptural brass base. The metal provides the sparkle. The other materials make sure it doesn't become too much.
“Homeowners are increasingly interested in handmade products and traditional techniques that carry a story. Brass inlay is one of those crafts. It has history, skill and cultural associations, but it can also be adapted remarkably well to contemporary lifestyles,” Khan informs us. That makes it particularly attractive to homeowners who want their interiors to feel personal rather than mass-produced. After all, there is something satisfying about knowing that an object was made by a person rather than selected by an algorithm.
Use Brass As An Accent, Not A Lifestyle
This is probably the most important tip: Moderation. Khan points out that excessive brass can make a room feel heavy and leave very little visual breathing space. So resist the temptation to buy the brass lamp because you already have a brass table because you saw brass handles and suddenly decided the kitchen needed them too. You don't need to prove your commitment to brass. A brass-inlay coffee table might be enough, so would a sideboard, or a mirror frame or a few carefully chosen accessories. The idea is to create highlights rather than cover the entire room in metallic shine.
Brass brings something many modern materials struggle to provide: warmth. In a home filled with pale walls, clean lines and polished surfaces, that little golden glow can make the difference between a room that looks impressive and one that feels inviting.
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