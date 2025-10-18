ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Lonely During The Holidays? 5 Global Communities Every Indian Student Abroad Should Join

If there’s one thing they don’t tell you when you land abroad with your big dreams and heavier suitcase, it’s how quiet life gets during the holidays. Diwali lights don’t glow as bright when you’re the only one hanging them in a chilly apartment in Toronto. The smell of home-cooked food gets replaced by microwave dinners, and suddenly, the selfies you took at the airport (all excitement and hope) start to look like museum pieces.

“For many Indian students, the first winter abroad is not about the snow or the assignments. It’s about having their first encounter with loneliness, especially when your friends back home are posting pictures of rangolis and mithai,” says Ritika Gupta, CEO & Counselor, AAera Consultants. Festivals that once meant chaos, cousins, and chatter now arrive like quiet reminders that you’re far from everything familiar.

But every town has small corners of warmth waiting to be discovered. It could be a book club, or a group that screens Bollywood movie nights. Slowly, faces become familiar, and laughter comes back in accents that sound like home. Festivals might never be the same, but community has a funny way of finding you if you just step out to look for it. Because loneliness, like winter, always fades when you find your people... even if they’re half a world away from where you started.

Some communities introduce students to people from other cultures (Getty Images)

“Join any of the myriad global communities that help students to overcome loneliness during the holidays. You are engaged in festivities and enjoy the traditional vibe abroad at the same time,” says Gupta. You will connect with other people and find joy from amazing community connections around the globe. She recommends the following people-centric hubs to look for:

1. Student Forums And Online Circles

Websites like Reddit, Discord, Facebook groups, and other social media sites have groups and forums designed specifically for students like you to meet and connect. Sharing experiences and sending festival wishes and moments to people who get it, is really comforting.