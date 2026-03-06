Women’s Day 2026: Tribal Girl To International Hockey Player, The Inspiring Story Of Savitri Purti
The girl who once collected mahua flowers in the forests has become an inspiring chapter in the history of women’s hockey.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
By Chandan Bhattacharya
Born into a simple tribal family in Jharkhand, Savitri Purti began playing hockey with a bamboo stick on her village grounds. In 1983, she made history by being selected for the Indian women’s hockey team. From 1983 to 1986, she represented India at the international level. She was selected by Femina magazine as one of the 42 most inspiring women of India.
Savitri was born on April 20, 1966, in Konba village in the Murhu block of Khunti district, Jharkhand, into a poor tribal family. Her childhood was spent amid limited resources and many hardships, but difficult circumstances never weakened her determination. She received her early education at Bariatu Government School in Ranchi. Growing up in rural Jharkhand, her family’s financial condition was modest. There was a shortage of resources at home, but not of dreams. At that time, choosing sports as a career was not easy for girls.
Societal expectations, family responsibilities, and financial struggles created challenges at every step. Yet Savitri had a strong desire to achieve something different. On the rough ground of her village, barefoot and with a bamboo stick, she began playing hockey. Resources were limited, but her passion was limitless. Her admission to the Bariatu Girls’ Hockey Centre in Ranchi became the turning point of her life. Convincing her parents was not easy, because in those days it was considered a bold decision for girls to travel away from home to play sports. But her determination and hard work eventually convinced her family. That moment laid the foundation for her professional journey.
Talent Shaped Through Struggle
During her training at the Bariatu centre, Savitri’s talent began to shine. Despite limited resources, her dedication and discipline attracted the attention of coaches. In those days, athletes did not have access to modern facilities. There was no proper equipment, nutrition support, or organised travel arrangements. Savitri recalls, “There were times when I had to manage two to three months with just Rs. 50. Even buying a hockey stick was a challenge.” Often, fellow players and athletes from other states helped her. Their support strengthened her confidence.
Coming from a rural background also meant facing language barriers and social hesitation. But her performance on the field outweighed every disadvantage.
1983: When Dreams Wore The Tricolour
The year 1983 became the golden chapter of Savitri Purti’s life. That year, she was selected for the Indian women’s hockey team. She became the first tribal woman from Jharkhand (then Bihar) to join the national team. Between 1983 and 1986, she represented India in international matches. At that time, women’s hockey did not enjoy the recognition or resources it has today. However, players were driven by a strong passion to represent the country.
Savitri says, “Hockey in those days had a different spirit. Facilities were limited, but dedication and team spirit were extremely strong.” Wearing the Indian jersey was not just a personal achievement for her, but a moment of pride for her entire state. Through her performance, she brought Bihar and later Jharkhand onto the map of women’s hockey.
Savitri was not just a talented player; she was also an inspiring personality. On the field, her game reflected a balance of aggression, strategy, and discipline. Fellow players remember her as hardworking, positive, and someone who always carried the team along with her.
For a girl from a rural background, earning and maintaining a place at the national level was not easy. Yet Savitri proved that talent does not depend on resources.
Player To Coach And Mentor
Even after her international playing career ended, Savitri remained closely connected to hockey. She took on the responsibility of strengthening women’s hockey in Jharkhand. From 2001 to 2008, she served as the assistant coach of the state women’s hockey team. During this time, she nurtured many young talents and helped build a strong foundation for women’s hockey in the state.
Since 2011, she has served as a selector for the Indian women’s hockey team. She has also worked as the General Secretary of Jharkhand Hockey and played the role of an observer in the Hockey India League. Currently, Savitri Purti works in the operations department of the Ranchi Railway Division. Even while handling her responsibilities in the railways, she continues to stay connected with sports. She motivates railway athletes, helps them build mental strength, and encourages discipline in sports.
Alongside this, she also counsels children. Drawing from her experiences in sports and life, she teaches young people the importance of confidence, patience, and positive thinking. “Sports are not just a means to win medals but a powerful way to build character and life values,” she believes.
Strong Voice For Women’s Empowerment
Ahead of International Women’s Day, Savitri admits that her journey was far from easy. Financial struggles, social hesitation, and a lack of resources stood in her path. But the trust of her family and her own inner strength kept her moving forward. Coming from a rural background, she often faced feelings of inferiority, but her performance on the field silenced every doubt.
Her life sends a clear message to young girls today: no matter how difficult the circumstances, if your goal is clear and your effort is sincere, success will follow. Today, women’s hockey in India is reaching new heights on the international stage. Facilities have improved, support systems have strengthened, and players now receive better opportunities. Savitri believes these changes are positive. However, she also says, “The struggles of my generation made players mentally stronger. In those days, sport was not just a career but pure passion.”
Savitri Purti represents a movement, a movement of women’s empowerment, confidence, and the courage to turn dreams into reality. From a village girl who once collected mahua flowers to a player wearing the Indian jersey, her journey proves that big dreams do not require big resources. They require strong determination. On Women’s Day, Savitri Purti’s story is dedicated to every girl who dreams big despite having limited resources.
(This interview is one of many in the Women's Day special campaign by ETV Bharat spotlighting women of impact)
