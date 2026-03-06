ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Women’s Day 2026: Tribal Girl To International Hockey Player, The Inspiring Story Of Savitri Purti

By Chandan Bhattacharya

Born into a simple tribal family in Jharkhand, Savitri Purti began playing hockey with a bamboo stick on her village grounds. In 1983, she made history by being selected for the Indian women’s hockey team. From 1983 to 1986, she represented India at the international level. She was selected by Femina magazine as one of the 42 most inspiring women of India.

Savitri was born on April 20, 1966, in Konba village in the Murhu block of Khunti district, Jharkhand, into a poor tribal family. Her childhood was spent amid limited resources and many hardships, but difficult circumstances never weakened her determination. She received her early education at Bariatu Government School in Ranchi. Growing up in rural Jharkhand, her family’s financial condition was modest. There was a shortage of resources at home, but not of dreams. At that time, choosing sports as a career was not easy for girls.

File photo of Savitri Purti after emerging victorious (ETV Bharat)

Societal expectations, family responsibilities, and financial struggles created challenges at every step. Yet Savitri had a strong desire to achieve something different. On the rough ground of her village, barefoot and with a bamboo stick, she began playing hockey. Resources were limited, but her passion was limitless. Her admission to the Bariatu Girls’ Hockey Centre in Ranchi became the turning point of her life. Convincing her parents was not easy, because in those days it was considered a bold decision for girls to travel away from home to play sports. But her determination and hard work eventually convinced her family. That moment laid the foundation for her professional journey.

Talent Shaped Through Struggle

During her training at the Bariatu centre, Savitri’s talent began to shine. Despite limited resources, her dedication and discipline attracted the attention of coaches. In those days, athletes did not have access to modern facilities. There was no proper equipment, nutrition support, or organised travel arrangements. Savitri recalls, “There were times when I had to manage two to three months with just Rs. 50. Even buying a hockey stick was a challenge.” Often, fellow players and athletes from other states helped her. Their support strengthened her confidence.

File photo of Savitri with the Indian women's hockey team (ETV Bharat)

Coming from a rural background also meant facing language barriers and social hesitation. But her performance on the field outweighed every disadvantage.

1983: When Dreams Wore The Tricolour

The year 1983 became the golden chapter of Savitri Purti’s life. That year, she was selected for the Indian women’s hockey team. She became the first tribal woman from Jharkhand (then Bihar) to join the national team. Between 1983 and 1986, she represented India in international matches. At that time, women’s hockey did not enjoy the recognition or resources it has today. However, players were driven by a strong passion to represent the country.