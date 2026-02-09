ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Chocolate Day 2026: The Chaotic History Of How Chocolate Became Love’s Favourite Bribe

There are many strange rituals associated with human courtship, but few are as universally accepted as the idea that love can be adequately expressed using a small, foil-wrapped rectangle. On Chocolate Day today, millions of people will present chocolates as symbols of affection, desire or apology.

How did we get here? Who decided that love tastes like cocoa butter? And why, in moments of emotional vulnerability, do humans reach instinctively for something that can also double as a dental hazard?

The Ancient Civilisations That Accidentally Invented Romance

Chocolate’s love affair with humanity began not in Paris, but in Mesoamerica, where the Olmecs, Mayans, and later the Aztecs cultivated cacao and treated it with seriousness. Cacao was sacred. It was medicine. It was offered to deities. It was consumed during weddings, fertility rituals, and important ceremonies. However, this was not the chocolate of modern romance. Still, cacao was associated with vitality, strength, and fertility. Montezuma, it is said, drank copious amounts before visiting his harem.

When Europeans Met Chocolate

Chocolate entered Europe in the 16th century, courtesy of Spanish explorers who brought back cacao from their travels. Europeans tasted the bitter drink... and decided it needed sugar. Lots of it. And milk. Soon, chocolate became fashionable among the aristocracy. It was expensive, exclusive, and consumed in parties. Doctors began prescribing it as a cure for everything from digestive issues to melancholy.