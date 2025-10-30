ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Himesh Reshammiya Will Headline The Debut Edition of Myntra GlamStream Fest, Where Fashion And Pop Culture Converge

Cut to 2025, and Himesh is suddenly cool again. The same millennials who once roasted him on Twitter now call him “the OG of desi emo-pop.” His early tracks are viral on Instagram reels, remixed into lo-fi nostalgia and played at Gen Z house parties. What changed? Maybe the world became dramatic enough to understand his kind of sincerity. Or in the chaos of modern pop and item songs, people started craving his sound. Either way, the cap is back, the heartbreak is back and this time, everyone’s singing along unironically.

Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya will headline the Myntra GlamStream Fest, where fashion, beauty and music meet pop culture. If you grew up in the 2000s, you probably remember him as the guy with the cap, the nasal twang, and heartbreak songs that sounded like they were recorded in a bathroom filled with echo. He was everywhere: on TV, in films, in memes before memes were even a thing. You couldn’t escape him. Jhalak Dikhlaja was a cultural tsunami. While critics called him cringe, your auto rickshaw driver was blasting Tera Tera Tera Surooooor like it was the national anthem. Back then, people mocked his emotional overdrive. But the truth is, Himesh was original, dramatic, and unafraid to wear heartbreak on his sleeve.

Himesh will be joined by other artists to be announced soon. Tickets are now available on BookMyShow. The debut edition of the festival will feature brands, top musical acts, and influential creators and celebrities. Taking place on November 16, 2025, at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai, from 3 pm onwards, Myntra GlamStream Fest style and self-expression.

Inspired by global cultural movements yet rooted in a distinctly Indian identity, Myntra GlamStream Fest will set out to capture the spirit of creative freedom. Born from the Myntra Creator Fest and the brand's creator associations, Myntra GlamStream Fest is a bigger cultural celebration. It expands the scope for the country’s fashion, beauty, and lifestyle ecosystem to come together at a single, immersive event designed for India’s fashion-forward audience, especially Gen Z.

Said Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, “Myntra GlamStream Fest is the next step in our journey of building India’s most vibrant fashion and beauty ecosystem. What began as a creator-led celebration has now evolved into a large-scale cultural experience where shoppers, creators, brands, and artists come together under one roof.”