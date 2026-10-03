ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Himesh Reshammiya, Shilpa Rao and Hariharan Among Artists Announced For Bollywood Music Project's 10th Festival Lineup

The Bollywood Music Project will mark its 10th anniversary with a festival featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Shilpa Rao, Hariharan, Anu Malik, Euphoria, Roopkumar Rathod, Sunali Rathod and Neeraj Shridhar, among others. The festival will take place at Jio Gardens, Mumbai, on October 24, 2026. More than 20 artists and 10 curated acts are scheduled across two stages, covering Bollywood, indie, rock, folk, Sufi, pop and Punjabi music.

Shilpa Rao will follow with a prime-time set, while Hariharan will perform with his son Akshay Hariharan . For Hariharan, performing with his son is an important part of the festival appearance. “Music is a beautiful language that connects different generations, and sharing the stage with Akshay is a wonderful continuation of that journey,” he says.

Himesh Reshammiya will headline the main stage, performing songs from across his career. Reshammiya says his set will include some of his best-known songs. “It’s a great live celebration of Bollywood music, and I’m looking forward to bringing the audience an energetic evening with some of my biggest hits and lots of nostalgia.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festival (ETV Bharat)

The Main Stage line-up will also include a collaboration between Euphoria, Vaishali Samant, Shalmali Kholgade and Abhay Jodhpurkar. Composer Anu Malik will perform alongside Babul Supriyo, Shahid Mallya and his daughters Anmol Malik and Ada Malik.

Roopkumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod will present a set of Sufi and romantic music, while Neeraj Shridhar will perform his popular pop repertoire. Anirudh Susuwaram is scheduled to open the Main Stage. The Second Stage will feature Rajasthani folk and fusion musician Kutle Khan, semi-classical and folk singer Junaid Ahmed, Anjana Padmanabhan, indie-rock band Bombay Bandook, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Aseem, The Qurious Band and Retro2Metro.

The festival began 10 years ago as a platform bringing together Bollywood and independent music. According to organiser Deepak Choudhary, the anniversary edition will continue that format while adding more collaborations between artists from different genres. “We set out to build a space where legendary maestros, pop artists and indie musicians could coexist on the same stage,” Choudhary says. “The 10th anniversary is an opportunity to bring those different strands of music together again.”

The festival takes place following an edition that organisers say attracted more than 20,000 attendees in 2025. This year’s programme will also include experiential areas and food and beverage stalls. Tickets will be available exclusively on District by Zomato.