ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Popstar Hilary Duff Is Bringing Back The Y2K Jeans-and-Going-Out-Top Style On Tour, And Millennials Couldn't Be More Thrilled

Her chainmail dress is made entirely of audio CDs. Another dress has little butterfly motifs stitched together. Nothing says Y2K quite like a butterfly: Butterfly tops, jewellery, clips, graphics. If it could be turned into a tiny colourful insect, someone put it on a T-shirt. So naturally, butterflies have returned to Duff's tour wardrobe.

The entire Lucky Me Tour is soaked in the kind of Y2K nostalgia that millennials will recognise immediately. Duff's custom tour wardrobe, much of it created by designer Kelsey Randall, deliberately revisits the aesthetic of her early career. Randall told a fashion magazine that she and Duff's tour stylist Neelo Noory worked on designs that would reinterpret “millennial nostalgia into hyper-glam popstar moments.” The results are gloriously maximalist: Pink pastels, glitter, metallics, sleek textures, bedazzling and butterflies. With enough sparkle to make a disco ball feel underdressed.

Now, Hilary Duff is bringing it back on her Lucky Me Tour, forcing an entire generation of millennials to confront one truth: We were young enough to wear this the first time. And somehow we're old enough to be nostalgic about it.

The early 2000s had an extremely generous definition of “dressed up.” You could wear jeans to dinner, to a party, even a formal event. The only requirement was that the top had to work very hard. Enter the “going-out top”. It could have sequins or rhinestones, or be made of satin. It could have been a halter neck or have a strategic amount of lace. The point was that the jeans were casual, so the top had to carry the entire glam burden of the outfit.

Oversized Tees Are Having Their Moment Too

Duff has also been pairing oversized retro T-shirts and baggy jeans, creating a silhouette that feels distinctly current while preserving the emotional DNA of early-2000s dressing. In every city, Duff has stepped out in a different oversized retro T-shirt during part of the set. These aren't random concert tees. Some pay tribute to other music legends, including Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Others feature vintage imagery of Duff herself. It creates a fashion loop: Hilary Duff is wearing a shirt celebrating Hilary Duff while performing as Hilary Duff! This is also the sort of thing that would have made perfect sense to us in 2004.

This is how nostalgia works when fashion is doing it properly. The styling is cleaner. The accessories are more deliberate. The oversized jeans keep the look from feeling like a costume, giving the throwback pieces a more relaxed, contemporary silhouette.

Femininity Is Back

Y2K fashion wasn't particularly interested in restraint. It loved femininity, but it wanted femininity with volume: Mini dresses, pastel colours, sparkles, playful silhouettes, pink. Duff's tour dresses capture that same sense of whimsy, combining flirty silhouettes with theatrical sparkle. The result feels nostalgic without becoming a costume-party recreation of someone's 16th birthday.

If the 2000s taught us anything, it was that no surface was safe from glitter. Phones, jeans, eye makeup, even your bedroom had glitter. Duff's tour embraces that spirit wholeheartedly. Metallic fabrics and sparkling details appear throughout the wardrobe, creating the kind of stage looks designed to catch every possible light.

Hilary went against the leotard/ lingerie attire that is popular with popstars today (Getty Images)

Pretty in bubblegum pink that was popular in the early 2000s (Getty Images)

Millennials Are Loving It

The real reason Duff's fashion revival works is that she's bringing back a feeling. For millennials, the Y2K era was a cultural moment. Popstars were everywhere. Music videos were fashion laboratories. Teen magazines told us what celebrities were wearing. Accessories were tiny, shiny and frequently shaped like butterflies. Fashion felt fun. It didn't need to be minimalist. It certainly didn't need to look like beige furniture. Duff's Lucky Me Tour taps into that optimism while giving it a modern silhouette.

The early 2000s was a time when getting dressed was an event. You could put on a pair of jeans, add a ridiculous glittery top, clip two butterflies into your hair and really believe you were ready to conquer the world. We could use a little of that energy again.