ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Heavy Bags Can Strain Kids' Bodies, Here's How To Lighten The Load

Backpacks can be fashionable and functional, but they can also be too heavy — weighed down by digital devices, musical instruments, sports equipment and more. Some kids carry home a laptop or tablet too. It's good to be prepared, but kids who walk to school or participate in extracurricular activities may be lugging more than their bodies can handle. Lockers and classroom storage aren't available everywhere, and a child carrying too much weight might not be ready to learn.

As families begin back-to-school shopping, here's how to know if your child's backpack is too heavy, and how to lighten their load.

How Heavy Is Too Heavy?

The modern school backpack has evolved, but it hasn't necessarily gotten lighter. Whether students have textbooks, digital devices or both, they often are accompanied by notebooks, water bottles, lunch containers, workout clothes and more. Individually, those items may not seem heavy, but together they can add unnecessary strain to children's bodies.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, signs a backpack may be too heavy include a child leaning forward to support its weight or having difficulty walking. Straps should not dig into shoulders. Don't wait for a child to express discomfort or pain to lighten the load, experts say.

Dr. Sadika Kendi, a physician who chairs the academy's injury-prevention efforts, says back injuries are uncommon but possible, particularly if a child falls while carrying a heavy backpack. "It's worse if, for example, they trip and fall and they have a huge, heavy backpack on their back. Then that's just more weight that could increase the severity of an injury," she said.

Although 10% to 15% of a child's body weight is often cited as a backpack guideline, there isn't enough evidence to establish a one-size-fits-all approach, Kendi said. Because children vary in size, strength, physical development and daily routines, caregivers should consider their child's individual needs and, in general, keep backpacks as light as possible.

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