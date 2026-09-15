ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Relieving Stress By 20% To Staving Off Dementia By 33%, Reading For Pleasure Has Benefits At All Ages, Say Cambridge Scientists

Reading for pleasure, from tucking into a Jane Austen classic to devouring a Heartstopper graphic novel, is linked to better mental health, greater empathy and a lower risk of dementia, say researchers. Scientists at the University of Cambridge have joined with The Queen’s Reading Room (the charity founded by Her Majesty The Queen) to highlight the benefits of reading for pleasure at any age as part of the National Year of Reading.

In 2025, Professor Barbara Sahakian and Dr Christelle Langley from the Department of Psychiatry at Cambridge published Brain Boost: Healthy Habits for a Happier Life. It was while writing this book that they became aware of how widespread the benefits to reading for pleasure are but also, how there was surprisingly little research in this area.

Surveys have suggested a multitude of benefits for adults, particularly related to wellbeing, including reduced stress and better relaxation (Getty Images)

In a review published in Psychological Medicine, Professor Sahakian and Dr Langley, together with Vicki Perrin, CEO of The Queen’s Reading Room, argue that it doesn’t matter what or how we read, reading for enjoyment can bring huge benefits. Reading with others, whether it’s as part of a book club or a parent reading with their children, can bring even greater rewards.

Professor Sahakian said: “Reading is a great way to support our brain health, develop important cognitive skills and boost our wellbeing. It’s something we ought to be encouraging from an early age, given the increasing evidence of its benefits, particularly to children, but really, it’s never too late to start, and it can bring benefits throughout our lives and into old age.”

Reading among children and adolescents is at its lowest levels since records began, surveys have shown, particularly among adolescent boys and children from disadvantaged backgrounds. But even those who say they enjoy reading the least still recognise its educational value, with nearly half saying it helps them learn new words or new things. Some of the strongest evidence of the benefits of reading for pleasure come from a study by Professor Sahakian, Dr Langley and colleagues of more than 10,000 young people, which found that children who began reading for pleasure early in life showed benefits including: better attention, memory, and executive functioning, greater academic achievement, fewer mental health problems, and healthier lifestyles, including more sleep and less screen time.