ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Health Advice That Doctors Save For The People They Love Most

We spend decades waiting for doctors to discover miracle drugs, robotic surgeries, artificial intelligence-powered scans and futuristic treatments. Yet, if you were invited into a doctor's home for dinner and asked, “What's the single most important thing I should do to stay healthy?” you would probably not hear about a breakthrough molecule or an expensive health gadget. You would be told to go for a walk... or sleep on time, or eat another serving of vegetables.

Doctors spend their working lives repairing bodies after something has gone wrong. They replace joints, reopen blocked arteries, remove tumours, calm inflamed intestines and help babies enter the world safely. After witnessing thousands of illnesses, they arrive at an old-fashioned conclusion: the body usually whispers before it screams. If you listen to those whispers, you may never need the dramatic rescue medicine has become famous for.

We asked specialists from different branches of medicine a simple question: What health advice do you give your own family? Their answers sounded less like lectures and more like conversations around a dining table. “Your joints remember every decision you make,” according to Dr. Ashwani Maichand, Director, Department of Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital in Delhi. “The biggest mistake people make is believing exercise is something you do in bursts. The body, unfortunately, is not impressed by a heroic weekend at the gym after spending five days glued to a chair,” he says. He tells his family to think of the muscles and skeleton as a retirement fund. Every walk, stretch and strength-training session is another deposit into an account that will hopefully keep them climbing stairs without groaning decades later.

Resistance training, he explains, isn't just about bigger muscles. Strong muscles absorb some of the stress that would otherwise be transferred to the knees, hips and spine. Maintaining a healthy body weight similarly reduces pressure on joints that faithfully carry us through life without ever asking for applause. He is also passionate about posture. Most people think posture is about looking confident. Orthopaedic surgeons know it is really about physics. A spine that repeatedly bends awkwardly while working at a laptop or lifting heavy objects accumulates tiny injuries over the years. These “micro-traumas” may not announce themselves immediately, but eventually they begin demanding attention. His advice to loved ones is simple: don't ignore persistent aches. As he puts it, daily self-maintenance is almost always a better investment than surgery.

If there is one member of the family who routinely postpones her own health appointment until everyone else's problems are solved, it is usually the woman running the household. Dr. Sachin Dalal, Consultant Gynaecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon and Infertility Specialist, says this is precisely what he tells the women in his family not to do. Health, he reminds them, is built through ordinary habits repeated consistently. Walk for half an hour. Eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and protein. Drink enough water. Sleep 7-8 hours every night. Not easy for women who spend years balancing careers, children, ageing parents and households. He urges family members not to dismiss persistent fatigue, menstrual irregularities or other symptoms simply because they are busy. Regular gynaecological check-ups, cervical cancer screening, breast self-examinations and mammograms, when appropriate, are maintenance work. After menopause, he encourages women to pay special attention to bone health by combining exercise with adequate calcium and vitamin D.