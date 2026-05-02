ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Parents Should Hand Their Gen Alpha 'Harry Potter' Books | International Harry Potter Day

There comes a time in every generation when adults look at children and think, with a mix of awe and mild panic, “What on earth are they growing up into?” For Gen Alpha, that question feels particularly urgent. These are children who can swipe before they can spell, who consider buffering a personal insult, and who have never known a world without algorithms deciding what they should watch next. Their childhoods are curated, compressed, and constantly interrupted. Which is precisely why, now more than ever, they need Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (and other books in the series).

Not the films or series. The books. The first book begins with a boy in a cupboard and ends with a generation discovering that imagination becomes something close to magic. Gen Alpha is not short on stories. They are drowning in them. Stories arrive via reels, games, series, memes, and enthusiastic influencers explaining plotlines while pointing at floating text. But these are not deep stories. They are snackable stories, and they rarely nourish.

1. It Teaches Children That Boredom Is Not Fatal

The genius of Harry Potter lies not in its plot alone but in its length. It asks something almost scandalous of a child: patience. To read Harry Potter is to commit. You don’t just consume it; you live inside it. You wait to find out what happens. You imagine the castle. You build the world in your head brick by magical brick.

Modern parenting, admirable as it is, often treats boredom like a contagious disease that must be eliminated immediately. A bored child is quickly handed a device, a video, or something blinking. Author JK Rowling allows boredom to transform into curiosity. The first few chapters are, dare we say, slightly “ordinary”. A boy. A staircase cupboard. Some unpleasant relatives. No explosions. No dragons (yet). And then slowly, the world opens. This teaches children an invaluable lesson: not everything worthwhile begins with a bang.

2. It Is An Introduction To Politics

The Harry Potter books offer children a surprisingly clear window into the interlinking of politics, deep-state, media, and government. In the book Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, for instance, the story shifts into something close to a political thriller, where Lord Voldemort seizes control of the Ministry of Magic and operates as a kind of shadow ruler, showing how power can exist both publicly and behind the scenes. Meanwhile, Harry Potter and his friends become, in effect, rebels resisting an ideologically driven regime.

Earlier, in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the role of media comes into sharp focus when newspaper The Daily Prophet acts as a mouthpiece for the government, spreading propaganda and discrediting dissenting voices like Albus Dumbledore. Through these storylines, young readers begin to grasp complex ideas (how governments can be influenced or manipulated, how media can shape public opinion, and how resistance movements emerge) making the series an accessible, almost instinctive introduction to real-world political dynamics.