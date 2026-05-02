Why Parents Should Hand Their Gen Alpha 'Harry Potter' Books | International Harry Potter Day
With its seven books and steadily magical tone, the Harry Potter series offers a journey that Gen Alpha kids shouldn't miss out on.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
There comes a time in every generation when adults look at children and think, with a mix of awe and mild panic, “What on earth are they growing up into?” For Gen Alpha, that question feels particularly urgent. These are children who can swipe before they can spell, who consider buffering a personal insult, and who have never known a world without algorithms deciding what they should watch next. Their childhoods are curated, compressed, and constantly interrupted. Which is precisely why, now more than ever, they need Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (and other books in the series).
Not the films or series. The books. The first book begins with a boy in a cupboard and ends with a generation discovering that imagination becomes something close to magic. Gen Alpha is not short on stories. They are drowning in them. Stories arrive via reels, games, series, memes, and enthusiastic influencers explaining plotlines while pointing at floating text. But these are not deep stories. They are snackable stories, and they rarely nourish.
1. It Teaches Children That Boredom Is Not Fatal
The genius of Harry Potter lies not in its plot alone but in its length. It asks something almost scandalous of a child: patience. To read Harry Potter is to commit. You don’t just consume it; you live inside it. You wait to find out what happens. You imagine the castle. You build the world in your head brick by magical brick.
Modern parenting, admirable as it is, often treats boredom like a contagious disease that must be eliminated immediately. A bored child is quickly handed a device, a video, or something blinking. Author JK Rowling allows boredom to transform into curiosity. The first few chapters are, dare we say, slightly “ordinary”. A boy. A staircase cupboard. Some unpleasant relatives. No explosions. No dragons (yet). And then slowly, the world opens. This teaches children an invaluable lesson: not everything worthwhile begins with a bang.
2. It Is An Introduction To Politics
The Harry Potter books offer children a surprisingly clear window into the interlinking of politics, deep-state, media, and government. In the book Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, for instance, the story shifts into something close to a political thriller, where Lord Voldemort seizes control of the Ministry of Magic and operates as a kind of shadow ruler, showing how power can exist both publicly and behind the scenes. Meanwhile, Harry Potter and his friends become, in effect, rebels resisting an ideologically driven regime.
Earlier, in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the role of media comes into sharp focus when newspaper The Daily Prophet acts as a mouthpiece for the government, spreading propaganda and discrediting dissenting voices like Albus Dumbledore. Through these storylines, young readers begin to grasp complex ideas (how governments can be influenced or manipulated, how media can shape public opinion, and how resistance movements emerge) making the series an accessible, almost instinctive introduction to real-world political dynamics.
3. It Builds Emotional Muscles
You could describe Harry Potter as a case study in resilience, moral ambiguity, and identity formation. Or you could simply notice that children reading it feel things. They feel the loneliness of Harry Potter. They laugh at the chaos of Ron Weasley. They admire the brilliance of Hermione Granger. They fear, quite appropriately, Lord Voldemort. Somewhere along the way, without a single lecture, they begin to understand courage, friendship, jealousy, loss, and loyalty.
4. It Encourages Imagination That Isn’t Pre-Rendered
One of the more subtle tragedies of modern childhood is that imagination is increasingly outsourced. Why imagine a dragon when you can watch one rendered in cinematic perfection? But books (particularly ones like Harry Potter and The Lord Of The Rings) restore imagination to its rightful owner: the child. Every reader’s Hogwarts is slightly different. Every corridor, every classroom, every feast looks unique in their mind. Even after watching the films, something of that personal version survives. Imagination is not just about castles and spells. It is the foundation of creativity, problem-solving, empathy: essentially all the things we hope our children will grow into.
5. It Creates Shared Cultural Memory
There was a time, in Gen Z's teens, when entire classrooms argued about which Hogwarts house they belonged to, when friendships were strengthened over debates about Snape, and when waiting for the next book felt like a global event. Introducing Gen Alpha to Harry Potter is about giving them access to a shared language. They will understand references. They will join conversations. They will, at some point, say something like “That’s very Slytherin of you,” and feel clever.
6. It Slows Time
There is something almost miraculous about watching a child read a long book. Time changes. The world outside continues its noisy, hurried existence, but inside, something slower and richer takes place. Harry Potter, with its seven books and steadily magical tone, offers a journey. Children grow with it. It mirrors life in a way few stories manage.
If you strip away the spells, the broomsticks, and the alarming number of near-death experiences at a school that really should have stricter safety regulations, Harry Potter is about something very simple: A child discovering who they are, in a complicated world, with the help of friends. Gen Alpha will grow up in a world more complex than any before it. Faster, noisier, more demanding. Giving them the Harry Potter books is about equipping them with something steady. So today, on International Harry Potter Day, consider handing them the first book. Let them be bored for a page or two, and then watch the magic happen.
Also read:
- World Book Day: Mumbai's ‘Kitab Khana’, A Paradise Where Reading Culture Is Being Nurtured For 15 Years
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- Essential Reading For Troubled Times | When The World Feels Chaotic, Turn To These Books To Navigate Life
- 7 Books That Will Change How You Think