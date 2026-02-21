ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ramadan Special: Tips And Tricks To Make The Best Haleem At Home

We are in the holy month of Ramadan. The air smells of fried samosas, dates, and haleem. The queues outside famous joints stretch longer than people’s fasting hours. Everyone has an opinion about which haleem is “authentic.” Everyone claims their family recipe is superior.

But you don’t need a commercial kitchen to make great haleem.

What Is Haleem?

Haleem is a slow-cooked blend of meat (usually mutton, sometimes chicken or beef), lentils, wheat or barley, aromatics, ghee, spices. Time is of the essence. You cannot rush haleem. If you try, it will taste like khichdi.

Tips To Cook Fab Haleem

1. Choose the Right Meat

If you want restaurant-style richness, stop being scared of fat. Bone-in mutton with some fat content works best. The bones release collagen during slow cooking. That’s what gives haleem its silky, gluey texture. Lean meat alone will make it dry. Use shank or shoulder cuts. Pressure cook first for tenderness. Then shred the meat finely. The more broken down the meat, the smoother the haleem.

2. Get the Grain-Lentil Ratio Right