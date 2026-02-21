Ramadan Special: Tips And Tricks To Make The Best Haleem At Home
This year, rather than standing in a long queue, try making it at home.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
We are in the holy month of Ramadan. The air smells of fried samosas, dates, and haleem. The queues outside famous joints stretch longer than people’s fasting hours. Everyone has an opinion about which haleem is “authentic.” Everyone claims their family recipe is superior.
But you don’t need a commercial kitchen to make great haleem.
What Is Haleem?
Haleem is a slow-cooked blend of meat (usually mutton, sometimes chicken or beef), lentils, wheat or barley, aromatics, ghee, spices. Time is of the essence. You cannot rush haleem. If you try, it will taste like khichdi.
Tips To Cook Fab Haleem
1. Choose the Right Meat
If you want restaurant-style richness, stop being scared of fat. Bone-in mutton with some fat content works best. The bones release collagen during slow cooking. That’s what gives haleem its silky, gluey texture. Lean meat alone will make it dry. Use shank or shoulder cuts. Pressure cook first for tenderness. Then shred the meat finely. The more broken down the meat, the smoother the haleem.
2. Get the Grain-Lentil Ratio Right
This is where many home cooks go wrong. Too much wheat and it's stodgy. Too much dal makes it mushy. The ideal ratio is 1 cup broken wheat to ½ cup of mixed lentils (toor, chana, masoor, moong). Soak them well for 4-6 hours. Blend lightly after cooking.
3. The Bhunao Stage Is Everything
After pressure cooking meat and grains separately, combine them in a heavy-bottomed pot.
Cook on low heat. Stir continuously. Mash and mix. Traditionally, haleem is pounded for hours. At home, you can use a hand blender and a sturdy ladle. This stage can take 45-60 minutes. This is where flavours marry.
4. Let It Rest
Here’s a trick many people ignore. After cooking, let the haleem sit for 20-30 minutes before serving. The texture thickens and flavours deepen.
5. Shortcuts (If you don't have the time)
If you are working full-time and fasting, here’s how to simplify. Use a pressure cooker for both meat and grains. Prepare fried onions in advance. Cook in batches and refrigerate. Haleem actually tastes better the next day.
Read more: