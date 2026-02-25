ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What Really Happens During A Hair Transplant? Medical Experts Reveal What You Need To Know About The Procedure

Millions deal with hair loss. For many, a hair transplant feels like the “final boss level” solution, and because it involves your face, your identity, and your ego, myths multiply faster than hair fall in monsoon season. So let’s clear the air. With insights from Hair Transplant Surgeon Dr. Pranil More, Director (Fusion Aesthetic Clinic), M.D. Physician (UKR), F.A.M. and Dr. Suneet Soni from Medispa Hair Transplant Clinic, here’s the real story behind the most common hair transplant myths.

The biggest fear is that hair transplants are painful. Modern hair transplants are done under local anesthesia. Techniques like Sapphire FUE numb the scalp completely. Dr. Pranil More explains that patients may feel a tiny prick when anesthesia is administered, but after that, the procedure is generally comfortable. Many people watch Netflix, listen to music, or simply relax during the session. The procedure is closer to a long dental appointment, except you walk out with a better hairline.

Many people listen to music or simply relax during the procedure (Getty Images)

Transplanted Hair Is Designed To Stay

Another myth among men is that transplanted hair falls out. In male pattern baldness, the hormone DHT attacks specific hair follicles, mostly on the top and front of the scalp. However, the hair at the back and sides of your head is genetically resistant to DHT. During a transplant, surgeons take follicles from these resistant zones and move them to thinning areas. Those follicles retain their genetic resistance even after relocation. As Dr. More says, these hair strands grow naturally and are expected to last long term. They’re permanent residents.