What Really Happens During A Hair Transplant? Medical Experts Reveal What You Need To Know About The Procedure
Two hair transplant surgeons separate fact from fiction, from whether hair restoration is painful and pricey to how long-lasting it is.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Millions deal with hair loss. For many, a hair transplant feels like the “final boss level” solution, and because it involves your face, your identity, and your ego, myths multiply faster than hair fall in monsoon season. So let’s clear the air. With insights from Hair Transplant Surgeon Dr. Pranil More, Director (Fusion Aesthetic Clinic), M.D. Physician (UKR), F.A.M. and Dr. Suneet Soni from Medispa Hair Transplant Clinic, here’s the real story behind the most common hair transplant myths.
The biggest fear is that hair transplants are painful. Modern hair transplants are done under local anesthesia. Techniques like Sapphire FUE numb the scalp completely. Dr. Pranil More explains that patients may feel a tiny prick when anesthesia is administered, but after that, the procedure is generally comfortable. Many people watch Netflix, listen to music, or simply relax during the session. The procedure is closer to a long dental appointment, except you walk out with a better hairline.
Transplanted Hair Is Designed To Stay
Another myth among men is that transplanted hair falls out. In male pattern baldness, the hormone DHT attacks specific hair follicles, mostly on the top and front of the scalp. However, the hair at the back and sides of your head is genetically resistant to DHT. During a transplant, surgeons take follicles from these resistant zones and move them to thinning areas. Those follicles retain their genetic resistance even after relocation. As Dr. More says, these hair strands grow naturally and are expected to last long term. They’re permanent residents.
Modern procedures use Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), where individual follicular units are transplanted carefully to mimic natural growth patterns. The angle, direction, and density are all planned scientifically. Dr. Suneet Soni informs us that today’s results are natural-looking and subtle, provided the procedure is done with proper medical expertise. The key here is expertise. A transplant is about designing a hairline that suits your age, face shape, and future hair loss pattern. Done well, people won’t say, “Did you get a transplant?” They’ll say, “You look good! Something’s different.”
One-Time Investment
Hair transplantation has been seen as a luxury procedure. But things have changed. With increased access and better technology, it’s more affordable than before. Compare it to years of hair fibres, temporary treatments, miracle oils, PRP sessions, and emotional stress. Unlike recurring expenses, a transplant is typically a one-time investment. Clinics today offer structured payment options and tailored plans.
Hair transplants aren't only for men. Dr. Soni says that many women benefit from customized transplant solutions. Women experience hair thinning, traction alopecia, hormonal hair loss, and pattern baldness too. The approach may differ (often focusing on density rather than hairline redesign) but the science is the same. Hair loss doesn’t discriminate by gender. Neither does good medical science. If hair loss is affecting your confidence and you’ve tried conservative treatments, a transplant can be life-changing.
What To Do Before A Hair Transplant
- Do your research
- Ask questions
- Look at before-and-after results
- Check credentials
- Understand recovery timelines
- Make the decision for yourself, not because someone else did it
