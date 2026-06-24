Know The Difference: Your “Hair Fall” Might Actually Be Hair Loss
Hair fall and hair loss are entirely different biological concerns, and require different treatments.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Finding strands of hair on your hairbrush, pillow, or shower drain can instantly trigger panic. The immediate reaction for most of us is to grab the nearest “anti-hair fall” solution. But there is a truth dermatologists wish more people understood: hair fall and hair loss are entirely different biological concerns.
Treating hair loss with a basic hair fall remedy is like treating a deep engine issue by polishing the car’s exterior. To truly protect your crowning glory, it is time to understand the crucial differences.
Hair Fall
Hair fall is an entirely normal, temporary part of the biological hair growth cycle. Every single strand of hair on your scalp goes through three distinct phases: growth (anagen), transition (catagen), and shedding (telogen/exogen).
When a hair strand reaches the end of its life cycle, it falls out naturally so a new one can grow in its place. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, shedding 50 to 100 strands a day is completely normal. This type of everyday hair fall is usually superficial and often triggered by temporary external factors, such as:
- Aggressive towel-drying or rough brushing
- Excessive heat styling or chemical treatments
- Weather changes and temporary environmental stress
Because the root or the follicle remains perfectly healthy, the hair replaces itself naturally.
Hair Loss: A Root-Level Concern
Unlike natural shedding, true hair loss occurs when something disrupts the hair growth cycle entirely, or when the hair follicle itself is compromised. In hair loss, hair falls out but fails to grow back, leading to progressive thinning, a widening partition, or visible patches of the scalp.
The triggers for hair loss are internal and run much deeper than a rough brushing session. They include:
- Chronic stress and hormonal imbalances
- Nutritional deficiencies and poor blood micro-circulation to the scalp
- Follicle miniaturization (where follicles shrink and produce progressively weaker, thinner strands)
When you are dealing with hair loss, traditional shampoos that only focus on coating the hair shaft to prevent breakage will not help. You cannot fix a root-level issue from the outside; you have to treat the foundation: the scalp.
Scalp Nourishment
If you notice your hair is losing its volume and density rather than just shedding a few daily strands, it is a sign that your scalp is crying out for deeper care. Real solution requires targeting the root problem by improving scalp health, activating micro-circulation, and delivering essential nutrients directly to the hair follicles.
When evaluating how to protect your hair density, look past generic labels and check for three specific criteria: does the product target the root of the hair, does it support scalp nourishment, maintains the skin’s ideal pH? Science-backed options like Sebamed Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo are crafted specifically to meet these requirements. By working at the root level rather than just conditioning the surface, such cleansers help improve scalp’s nourishment and reduce hair loss. When you keep the foundation healthy, the hair naturally follows.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10750333/
- https://dpcj.org/index.php/dpc/article/view/dermatol-pract-concept-articleid-dp0701a01
- https://www.aad.org/public/diseases/hair-loss/insider/shedding
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