Haiku Writing Month 2026: A Beginner’s Guide To Writing Haiku Poems

February is Haiku Writing Month, the shortest month of the year dedicated to the 17-syllable form of poetry.

Haiku Writing Month
February is deemed Haiku Writing Month (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : February 23, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST

A haiku is a traditional form of Japanese poetry. It originated in Japan centuries ago, evolving from an older collaborative poetic form called renga. Over time, poets such as Matsuo Bashō turned the opening stanza of these linked poems into a standalone art form.

A classic haiku has three lines with a syllable pattern of 5–7–5. Seventeen syllables in total. Not eighteen. Not “approximately 17.” Exactly 17, like a small and disciplined apartment. Traditionally, a haiku includes:

A reference to nature

A seasonal word (called kigo)

A subtle pause or contrast (called kireji, a cutting word)

It sounds technical, but it is actually rather simple. A haiku captures a moment. Usually a small one.

Haikus in short
Haikus in short (ETV Bharat)

Step 1: Look At Something Ordinary

The mistake beginners make is trying to sound profound. They think, “I must write about the meaning of existence.” Instead, look at something ordinary. A cracked teacup. A traffic light blinking at 2 am. A pigeon who appears to have career regrets. If you are indoors, look out the window. If you are outdoors, look at the ground. Nature does not have to mean a majestic mountain. It can mean a single leaf that refuses to give up.

Example:

Cold bus stop bench—

the sun arrives late again

like my old landlord

You see? Nothing dramatic. Just observation, and a small twist.

Step 2: Respect the Syllables

The 5–7–5 structure is helpful for beginners. It is like training wheels for your thoughts. Count carefully.

Coffee going cold (5)

morning light on the kitchen (7)

my phone stays silent (5)

17 syllables. No extra baggage. That said, modern English-language haiku sometimes relaxes the strict syllable count. Japanese syllables function differently.

Step 3: Include a Season (Even If It’s Emotional)

Traditional haiku include a seasonal reference. Spring blossoms, summer heat, autumn wind, winter snow. Seasons ground the poem in time. They make it feel like it exists somewhere real.

Winter afternoon—

the radiator sighs louder

than my ambitions

Is this about heating systems? Perhaps. Is it also about life? Possibly. The haiku does not explain. It simply places two images next to each other and allows the reader to connect them. Haiku trusts the reader.

Step 4: The Cut

A good haiku often contains a small shift. Two images placed side by side. The meaning happens in the space between them.

Old wooden bridge—

a fish jumps in the river

no one sees it

There is the bridge. There is the fish. And there is the invisible witness. The poem doesn’t tell you what to feel. It leaves a gap. That gap is important.

Step 5: Keep It Small

Do not try to write about:

The entire history of your heartbreak

Climate change in detail

The complete emotional arc of your twenties

Haiku prefers small doors.

Rain on the balcony—

the neighbor’s wind chime arguing

with the lonely wind

When you write a haiku, imagine placing a tiny object on a wooden table and walking away. Do not decorate it further.

Common Haiku Beginner Mistakes

  1. Being Too Abstract: “Life is very strange / existence feels complicated / destiny whispers.” This is not a haiku. This is a diary entry wearing a disguise.
  2. Explaining the Meaning: If you add a fourth line to clarify what you meant, you have betrayed the haiku.
  3. Forgetting to Notice: Haiku is less about writing and more about observing. The poem already exists. You just record it.

A Simple Exercise

Tonight, before sleeping, look at one small thing. It could be a sock that lost its partner or the hum of your refrigerator. Write three lines. Count carefully. Then remove any word that feels unnecessary. Haiku likes empty space.

Lost winter glove—

snow keeps its secret quiet

inside the dark park

Writing haiku teaches patience. It teaches you to look at what is already there. The world is full of 17-syllable moments. You only have to notice them.

