Haiku Writing Month 2026: A Beginner’s Guide To Writing Haiku Poems

A haiku is a traditional form of Japanese poetry. It originated in Japan centuries ago, evolving from an older collaborative poetic form called renga. Over time, poets such as Matsuo Bashō turned the opening stanza of these linked poems into a standalone art form.

A classic haiku has three lines with a syllable pattern of 5–7–5. Seventeen syllables in total. Not eighteen. Not “approximately 17.” Exactly 17, like a small and disciplined apartment. Traditionally, a haiku includes:

A reference to nature

A seasonal word (called kigo)

A subtle pause or contrast (called kireji, a cutting word)

It sounds technical, but it is actually rather simple. A haiku captures a moment. Usually a small one.

Haikus in short (ETV Bharat)

Step 1: Look At Something Ordinary

The mistake beginners make is trying to sound profound. They think, “I must write about the meaning of existence.” Instead, look at something ordinary. A cracked teacup. A traffic light blinking at 2 am. A pigeon who appears to have career regrets. If you are indoors, look out the window. If you are outdoors, look at the ground. Nature does not have to mean a majestic mountain. It can mean a single leaf that refuses to give up.

Example:

Cold bus stop bench—

the sun arrives late again

like my old landlord

You see? Nothing dramatic. Just observation, and a small twist.

Step 2: Respect the Syllables

The 5–7–5 structure is helpful for beginners. It is like training wheels for your thoughts. Count carefully.

Coffee going cold (5)

morning light on the kitchen (7)

my phone stays silent (5)

17 syllables. No extra baggage. That said, modern English-language haiku sometimes relaxes the strict syllable count. Japanese syllables function differently.

Step 3: Include a Season (Even If It’s Emotional)

Traditional haiku include a seasonal reference. Spring blossoms, summer heat, autumn wind, winter snow. Seasons ground the poem in time. They make it feel like it exists somewhere real.

Winter afternoon—

the radiator sighs louder