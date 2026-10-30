ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Meet Guy Velvet, The Delhi-Based Musician With A Blues Obsession And Seven Stories To Tell

Guy Velvet has two stories about how he got his name (and he isn't entirely sure which one is true anymore). One involves filmmaker Guy Ritchie and the Velvet Underground, two cultural references that, when combined, produce a name with a certain rock-and-roll credibility. The other involves a velvet jacket, a gig and someone in the audience shouting, “Look, it's that velvet guy.”

“I have been telling people two different stories of origin,” he tells us over the phone from New Delhi. “I'm kind of confused as to which is the actual story or what the origin of the lore is.”

Signature Sound

He says he changed his Truecaller ID to Velvet Guy, but eventually decided that Guy Velvet sounded better. The name is sorted, more or less. The music is another matter, though not because the Delhi-based singer-songwriter is short of influences. He describes his sound as “independent rock with soul, R&B and other elements, built on a foundation of blues.” His debut self-titled album, due on streaming platforms in the last week of November 2026, contains seven songs that he thinks of as short stories. One of those stories, Cold In Space, has already been released in an acoustic version recorded live at ELF Studio.

The Blues, And Everything That Comes With It

He doesn't claim to be a formally trained, all-knowing musician. In fact, he prefers a more practical description of his education. “I think I'm what you call a learning on the job musician. That's a better way of putting it,” he says.

He plays guitar and blues harmonica, and a little piano. He has spent years training his voice, taking lessons from different vocal coaches and learning how to understand and manage it. Singing, he has discovered, involves considerably more than turning up and hoping your voice cooperates. “That's how I've understood technique and my own voice better. Still a work in progress,” he says. “If tomorrow, I find somebody else who can unlock more of the puzzle for me, I'll visit them as well.” Over time, this has led him to develop a regular system for looking after his voice, from warm-ups and conditioning to managing fatigue and recovery.

His relationship with blues began with an immediate connection, rather than a carefully planned musical education. “When I started hearing blues, it all made sense,” he says, “Where all the other forms of music, everything that I like and love, in some way are connected to blues.” It makes sense coming from someone whose influences include Muddy Waters, the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Chuck Berry and Motown. Blues has travelled through rock, soul and R&B, shaping the sound of musicians who have gone on to do very different things with it.