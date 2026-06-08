ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Guns N' Roses Are Coming Back To India, This Time To Guwahati And Bengaluru, Find Out The Exact Dates And Venues

There are certain bands that exist outside normal rules of time. You hear one of their songs and suddenly you're 17 again, convinced that life will become more exciting if you grow your hair and learn three guitar chords. Guns N' Roses are one of those bands.

The American rock giants are returning to India this November as part of their ongoing world tour, with concerts scheduled in Bengaluru on November 14, 2026 and Guwahati on November 17, 2026. The Bengaluru show will take place at NICE Grounds, while the Guwahati concert at Khanapara Veterinary Ground marks the first time the band will perform in Northeast India.

For Indian fans, the visit feels less like a comeback and more like the continuation of an enduring relationship. Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and company were last here in May 2025, when they played a mammoth set in Mumbai that seemed determined to remind everyone why stadium rock became stadium rock in the first place. Backed by support act Girish & The Chronicles, the band tore through classics such as Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child O' Mine, and the song that probably launches a thousand karaoke disasters every year, November Rain. There was also their much-loved version of Bob Dylan's Knockin' on Heaven's Door. Before that, the band had visited Bengaluru and Mumbai in 2012.