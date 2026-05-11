ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Spaghetti To Farfalle, Know Your Pasta And The Best Dishes To Cook With Them

For something so universally adored, pasta is confusing. Walk into a supermarket and suddenly you are faced with dozens of shapes: twisty ones, ribbon-like ones, tubes, shells, things resembling tiny hats. Why, you wonder, are there so many kinds of pasta? The Italians would tell you that shape matters. The right pasta catches the right sauce. Some are made for creamy indulgence, some for chunky vegetables, some for soups, and some appear to exist merely to make children happy.

So, if you’ve ever stood in the pasta aisle looking bewildered, here is a useful and delicious guide to the many personalities of Italian pasta. These are the pastas you will find in most continental restaurants and Indian supermarkets. However, it is by no means a complete list. There are other wonderful pasta shapes and types that we will introduce you to soon.

1. Spaghetti

Long, thin, and gloriously familiar, spaghetti is perhaps the most famous pasta shape in the world. It works beautifully with tomato sauces, garlic-and-olive-oil preparations, meat sauces, and seafood. The joy of spaghetti lies in twirling it dramatically while pretending you’re in an Italian film, even if you’re actually in Hyderabad eating dinner in pyjamas.

Best dishes to cook:

Spaghetti aglio e olio

Spaghetti arrabbiata

Spaghetti carbonara

Classic tomato basil pasta

2. Penne

Penne looks like tiny diagonal tubes and is excellent at everything. Its hollow centre traps sauces wonderfully, which makes it perfect for creamy, chunky, or vegetable-heavy dishes. If spaghetti is glamorous, penne is practical.

Best dishes to cook:

Penne Alfredo

Penne in pink sauce

Baked penne with cheese

Pesto vegetable penne

3. Fusilli

Fusilli resembles cheerful little corkscrews. Its spiral shape is engineered to trap sauce. Fusilli is ideal for people who become irrationally upset when sauce slips off pasta.

Best dishes to cook: