Spaghetti To Farfalle, Know Your Pasta And The Best Dishes To Cook With Them
Here is a useful and delicious guide to the many distinct personalities of Italian pasta.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
For something so universally adored, pasta is confusing. Walk into a supermarket and suddenly you are faced with dozens of shapes: twisty ones, ribbon-like ones, tubes, shells, things resembling tiny hats. Why, you wonder, are there so many kinds of pasta? The Italians would tell you that shape matters. The right pasta catches the right sauce. Some are made for creamy indulgence, some for chunky vegetables, some for soups, and some appear to exist merely to make children happy.
So, if you’ve ever stood in the pasta aisle looking bewildered, here is a useful and delicious guide to the many personalities of Italian pasta. These are the pastas you will find in most continental restaurants and Indian supermarkets. However, it is by no means a complete list. There are other wonderful pasta shapes and types that we will introduce you to soon.
1. Spaghetti
Long, thin, and gloriously familiar, spaghetti is perhaps the most famous pasta shape in the world. It works beautifully with tomato sauces, garlic-and-olive-oil preparations, meat sauces, and seafood. The joy of spaghetti lies in twirling it dramatically while pretending you’re in an Italian film, even if you’re actually in Hyderabad eating dinner in pyjamas.
Best dishes to cook:
- Spaghetti aglio e olio
- Spaghetti arrabbiata
- Spaghetti carbonara
- Classic tomato basil pasta
2. Penne
Penne looks like tiny diagonal tubes and is excellent at everything. Its hollow centre traps sauces wonderfully, which makes it perfect for creamy, chunky, or vegetable-heavy dishes. If spaghetti is glamorous, penne is practical.
Best dishes to cook:
- Penne Alfredo
- Penne in pink sauce
- Baked penne with cheese
- Pesto vegetable penne
3. Fusilli
Fusilli resembles cheerful little corkscrews. Its spiral shape is engineered to trap sauce. Fusilli is ideal for people who become irrationally upset when sauce slips off pasta.
Best dishes to cook:
- Creamy mushroom pasta
- Pasta salads
- Tomato basil sauces
- Chicken and vegetable pasta
4. Farfalle
Also known as “bow-tie pasta,” farfalle looks like it dressed for a wedding. Farfalle is the pasta equivalent of someone who says, “Let’s make lunch aesthetic.”
Best dishes to cook:
- Creamy spinach pasta
- Lemon butter pasta
- Cold pasta salads
5. Fettuccine
This pasta was invented for indulgence. Wide, flat ribbons of pasta designed specifically to hold rich sauces. If you have ever eaten something creamy enough to make your arteries nervous, chances are fettuccine was involved.
Best dishes to cook:
- Fettuccine Alfredo
- Mushroom cream pasta
- Garlic butter chicken pasta
6. Macaroni
Short, curved tubes that make adults nostalgic. Macaroni feels like food made during happier, simpler times. Macaroni may forever be associated with cheese, but it works brilliantly in baked dishes too.
Best dishes to cook:
- Mac and cheese
- Indian masala macaroni
- Pasta bakes
7. Lasagna
Lasagna sheets are not for casual cooking. Lasagna is less dinner and more architectural project. Making lasagna requires patience and several bowls. But when done well, it is magnificent.
Best dishes to cook:
- Vegetable lasagna
- Chicken lasagna
- Spinach and ricotta lasagna
8. Ravioli
Ravioli are little pasta pillows stuffed with fillings such as cheese, spinach, mushrooms, or meat. Imagine dumplings deciding to study abroad in Italy. They feel unnecessarily luxurious, which is exactly their appeal.
Best dishes to cook:
- Ravioli in sage butter
- Ravioli in tomato sauce
- Creamy spinach ravioli
9. Orzo
This one exists for people who enjoy culinary surprises. Orzo looks suspiciously like rice but is, in fact, pasta. It works brilliantly in soups and salads.
Best dishes to cook:
- Lemon herb orzo
- Tomato orzo soup
- Mediterranean salad bowls
Which Pasta Should You Choose?
- If you want comfort food, choose spaghetti.
- If you want creamy sauces, go for fettuccine.
- If you want practicality, penne or fusilli rarely disappoint.
- If you want something cute, farfalle wins.
- If you have emotional stamina and three free hours, attempt lasagna.
The wonderful thing about pasta is that there are very few wrong answers. As the Italians seem to understand instinctively, food is mood management and pasta remains one of humanity’s finest coping mechanisms.
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