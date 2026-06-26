ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Parenting Tips From A Mental Health Expert To Build Emotional Resilience In Teens

One of the most powerful ways for parents to build resilience is by providing a safe emotional climate at home. Dr. Aggarwal says that teenagers should feel safe about voicing their opinions and emotions without being judged or mocked. Parents tend to offer advice and say “it's nothing much” or “don't worry about that, concentrate on your studies” too often. A more constructive approach would be to say, “You look troubled; tell me what's going on.”

Dr. Neha Aggarwal, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Adayu & Fortis Hospital, Manesar in Gurugram feels one trait that can assist adolescents in coping with the ups and downs of life is emotional resilience. “Emotional resilience is defined as the ability to cope and adjust to stress, setbacks, and difficulties,” says the mental health specialist. “Being resilient does not mean that teenagers don’t get sad, anxious, and failures; it means they can bounce back from them. Parents have an important role to play in it.”

The teenage years have been labelled the “roller coaster years,” not just by teenagers themselves but by their parents as well. Teens today go through different struggles from what their parents went through because of the added burden of social media. Pursuing school or college is easy enough, but with changing dynamics and friendships, they are dealing with a different beast.

On the other hand, parents don't always have to offer solutions for all the problems their kids face. For example, when their kid fails an exam or fights with friends, they can refrain from intervening immediately but ask instead, “What can you do better next time?”

Act As Role Models

Parents act as role models as well, Dr. Aggarwal tells us. “Teenagers watch closely how adults cope with stress, disappointment, and conflicts. A parent who can recognize their emotions, accept defeats, and seek help, when necessary, helps their children learn important lessons,” she goes on to add. Another important thing to consider here is providing an appropriate level of independence. Overly protective parents who only try to do something good for their teens might rob them of the ability to believe in themselves. Failure is inevitable. Comparisons between children and other members of their family or friends should also be avoided by parents.

Family practices like eating together, talking and spending time with each other are other ways to build emotional ties. She sums up: “In today's complex world, emotionally resilient teenagers are probably one of the best things that parents can do for the future.”