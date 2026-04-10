ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Beginner’s Guide to Using Blush, The Secret Weapon in Your Makeup Bag

There are two types of people in the world. People who use blush and people who are slightly afraid of blush because they once tried it in 2007 and ended up looking like a Victorian doll. Blush is one of the most misunderstood products in the makeup universe. It sits in the makeup bag, often ignored, while foundation and lipstick get all the attention. But blush is actually the MVP of makeup.

A good blush can make you look fresh, awake, and cheerful, even if you slept five hours and your breakfast was a cup of chai. So if you’re new to using face blush, this guide will help you understand the basics without accidentally turning your cheeks into traffic signals.

Step 1

Blush exists for one simple reason: to mimic the natural colour your cheeks get when you are healthy and happy. Think about the last time someone gave you a compliment or you climbed three flights of stairs. Your cheeks probably turned a soft pink or peach colour. Blush recreates that look deliberately, minus the cardio. The goal is healthy glow. If people notice your blush immediately, you’ve probably used too much. Blush should whisper, not shout.

Step 2

Start with a small amount and blend (ETV Bharat)

Pick the right shade. Blush shades fall into a few basic categories, and picking one is surprisingly easy.

Pink blush – fresh and youthful Peach blush – warm and natural Rose blush – classic and flattering Berry blush – dramatic but elegant

If you’re a beginner, peach and soft pink are the safest bets because they look natural on most skin tones. The general rule is simple: choose a shade that resembles the colour your cheeks naturally turn when you smile or exercise.

Step 3