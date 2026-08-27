ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Quick Guide To Brain Training: Fun Ways To Stay Mentally Sharp

Being a beginner is good for the brain because you can't rely entirely on habit. You have to pay attention. You make mistakes. This is also excellent for humility.

This may be one of the best forms of brain training because it is inconvenient.

Crosswords, Sudoku, word searches, logic puzzles and jigsaw puzzles are easy places to start. They make you concentrate, recognise patterns, retrieve information and solve problems. The trick is variety. If you do the same crossword every morning, you may become extremely good at that particular crossword while your brain spends the rest of the day reclining somewhere with a cup of tea. Mix things up. Try Sudoku one day, a crossword the next and a logic puzzle after that.

Like the rest of the body, the brain benefits from being used . This doesn't necessarily mean downloading an app that flashes coloured shapes at you. Brain training can be much simpler and more fun. The basic idea is to regularly challenge your brain with activities that involve memory, attention, reasoning, language, problem-solving or learning something unfamiliar . The goal isn't to turn yourself into a human calculator but to keep your mind engaged and adaptable.

The human brain is extraordinary. It can remember the lyrics to a song you haven't heard since 2003 but completely forget why you walked into the kitchen. It can calculate a complicated tip at a restaurant, yet spend seven minutes searching for a pair of spectacles that are sitting on top of your head.

Board games and strategy games require memory, planning, attention and decision-making. Chess is an obvious example, but you don't need to become the next grandmaster. Scrabble, card games, strategy board games and even certain video games can provide mental challenges. Playing with other people has an additional advantage: you're exercising your brain while interacting socially.

Cook Without Looking At The Recipe

Cooking is surprisingly complicated. You have to remember ingredients, sequence, timing and quantities while simultaneously wondering why the onion is burning. Try preparing a familiar dish without constantly consulting the recipe. Better still, change one ingredient or try a new technique. You're practising memory, planning, sensory awareness and problem-solving without thinking of it as “brain training.”

Take A Different Route Home

Your brain loves shortcuts. Once you've driven or walked the same route 50 times, you can practically do it on autopilot. That's convenient, but it doesn't demand much conscious attention. Occasionally, take a different route. Walk somewhere you've never explored. Visit a new neighbourhood. Find your way without immediately asking your phone to rescue you. You may discover a new café, a new shortcut, or the fact that you have absolutely no sense of direction.

Memorise Something

Try memorising a poem, a short passage from a book, a phone number or the lyrics to a song. Memory is a skill worth exercising. Start small. You don't need to memorise an entire Shakespeare play before breakfast. Even learning a few new words each day can make you more attentive to language.

Read Something Outside Your Comfort Zone

If you normally read thrillers, try history. If you read business books, try poetry. If you're a fiction person, pick up a science book. The point is to encounter unfamiliar ideas. A brain that regularly meets new information has more opportunities to make connections between things it already knows. Occasionally, you discover that the subject you assumed would be boring is actually fascinating.

Do Mental Mathematics

You don't need to calculate the square root of 8,761 while walking the dog. Start with ordinary things.

Calculate the bill before reaching for your phone. Work out discounts mentally. Estimate how long a journey will take. Add up your grocery bill as you shop.

Your calculator will survive. Your brain may even enjoy the attention.

Draw A Map From Memory

Draw your neighbourhood from memory. Where is the supermarket? The chemist? The nearest park? That restaurant you keep recommending despite never remembering its name? You may discover that your mental map is less like Google Maps and more like a treasure map drawn by a pirate who has had several drinks! That's fine. Now check it against reality. The difference is the interesting part.

Memory challenge (ETV Bharat)

Tell Stories

Take five unrelated objects, maybe a spoon, a bicycle, a mango, a passport and a cat and create a story connecting them. This forces your brain to associate unrelated ideas and use language, imagination and memory. It is also an excellent way to discover that you may have been secretly writing a novel all along.

Spend Some Time Doing Absolutely Nothing

This one sounds contradictory. But brain health isn't simply about constantly stimulating yourself. Rest matters too.

Take a walk without headphones. Sit somewhere and observe what is happening around you. Stare out of a window. Let your mind wander.

We have become so accustomed to filling every empty second with notifications, videos and podcasts that silence can feel uncomfortable. Your brain doesn't need to be entertained every minute.

Healthy habits for brain health (ETV Bharat)

The brain is not a machine that needs to be punished into performing better. It is a living system that responds to experience, learning and engagement. Fortunately, brain training doesn't require special clothing, expensive equipment or a membership card. You can do it with a crossword, a saucepan, a guitar, a deck of cards, a library book or a walk around a neighbourhood you've never explored. The important thing is to keep giving your brain something it hasn't figured out yet. After all, it has spent your entire life looking after you. The least you can do is occasionally give it a puzzle.