Yearender 2025: Show Gratitude To Your Team And Office Colleagues Before The Break

A workplace is not a machine, though we often talk about it like one. It is an ecosystem of temperaments, talents, strengths, and unseen emotional labour. There are people who bring calm into chaos without ever announcing it. People who close loops so reliably that their work becomes invisible. People who ask the awkward, brilliant “what if?” questions that stretch the future open just enough for others to walk through. And there are the connectors: the ones who remember birthdays, notice silence, share context, and knit individuals into something resembling a team. These qualities rarely show up cleanly in annual metrics. But they shape the emotional weather of an organisation all year long.

Vishal Sood, CEO and Founder of Placecom, an AI-powered campus recruitment firm, says appreciation is often treated as an afterthought, even though it may be the most powerful ritual a team can practice. “Genuine appreciation,” he says, “is not flattery or empty ‘you’re all amazing’ speeches.” Real appreciation, on the other hand, has weight. It is specific. It tells someone not what you think they want to hear, but what you have actually seen. And being seen changes everything!

Because before everyone disappears into holidays, family kitchens, airports, and borrowed time, there is one thing that deserves to be done with care: gratitude. Not the rushed kind but the kind that actually lands.

During the last working days of the year, the inbox slows. Calendars begin to loosen their grip. People sit a little differently at their desks, already half-stepping into reflection, and the long exhale that comes after months of effort. This is the season when organisations traditionally rush to close loops, submit reports, and squeeze productivity from the final hours. But it is also the most human moment in the professional year.

Year-end gratitude, when done well, does something radical: it names these strengths out loud. It tells people, “I see this in you... and it matters.” According to Sood, appreciation should do more than look backward. It should gently point forward too. It should say, “Please keep growing this. We need it.”

Shruti Swaroop, Founder of Embrace Consulting and Co-Founder of the International Inclusion Alliance, frames gratitude not as a seasonal courtesy but as a strategic leadership behaviour. “When leaders pause to recognise their teams, they are actively strengthening trust, reinforcing psychological safety, and shaping a culture where people feel valued for who they are, not just what they produce.”

This distinction matters, especially now. Modern teams operate in near-constant flux. Changing priorities. Accelerated timelines. Periods of intense workload that stretch people thinner than they expected to be stretched. In such environments, gratitude is preventative care.

Swaroop notes that acknowledging resilience (naming the effort it took just to stay steady through uncertainty) is an essential part of engagement and burnout prevention. Before people go on break, genuine appreciation creates what she calls an “emotional anchor.” It gives employees something solid to carry into rest, something that reassures them that their efforts did not disappear into the void of endless work.

This kind of gratitude does not need grand gestures. In fact, it works best when it is intimate. A personalised message. A reflective conversation. A team moment where recognition is thoughtful rather than performative. At Embrace Consulting, they’ve observed a powerful multiplier effect when gratitude is specific. When leaders articulate clearly what they are grateful for, why it mattered, and how it contributed to outcomes, they offer teams clarity and purpose—not just praise. When people feel valued, they don’t just work harder. They work with more heart. They take ownership instead of just responsibility. They support colleagues without being asked. They recover faster from setbacks because they know their worth is not conditional on perfection.

As the year ends, team leaders have a rare opportunity to send people into their break carrying something richer than an out-of-office reply. Appreciation, when done well, sends people off with hope. With the quiet knowledge that their character, their effort, their way of showing up made this year better for someone else.

So before the calendars reset and the emails pause, it may be worth asking one simple question: Have we told our people what we truly appreciate about them?