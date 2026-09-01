ETV Bharat / lifestyle

3-Time Grammy Winner Ricky Kej's 6-City Indian Arena Tour Will Support UNICEF, All You Need To Know About It

Three-time Grammy Award winner and Padma Shri recipient Ricky Kej is set to return to the Indian arena circuit with ‘DAMROOH – Dance To The Cosmic Spirit’. The multi-city tour will begin in October and run through December 2026. The tour will support UNICEF and continues Kej’s work around environmental and humanitarian causes.

The tour will feature a fully seated orchestral format rather than a conventional concert setup. Kej plans to bring together a live symphony orchestra, electronic music, cinematic arrangements and instruments from different musical traditions, including the Kora, Hang Drum, Sarod and Didgeridoo. The music will draw on Kej’s long-running interest in nature, ecology and global musical traditions. The set will include reworked versions of some of his well-known compositions alongside new material, with the Damaru’s rhythm serving as a recurring musical idea. The production will also use large-scale visuals, lighting and immersive sound to create an audiovisual experience designed for arena spaces. International guest artists are expected to join Kej on stage, with the lineup to be announced later.