3-Time Grammy Winner Ricky Kej's 6-City Indian Arena Tour Will Support UNICEF, All You Need To Know About It
Titled ‘DAMROOH – Dance To The Cosmic Spirit,’ the tour will travel to Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Chennai.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Three-time Grammy Award winner and Padma Shri recipient Ricky Kej is set to return to the Indian arena circuit with ‘DAMROOH – Dance To The Cosmic Spirit’. The multi-city tour will begin in October and run through December 2026. The tour will support UNICEF and continues Kej’s work around environmental and humanitarian causes.
The tour will feature a fully seated orchestral format rather than a conventional concert setup. Kej plans to bring together a live symphony orchestra, electronic music, cinematic arrangements and instruments from different musical traditions, including the Kora, Hang Drum, Sarod and Didgeridoo. The music will draw on Kej’s long-running interest in nature, ecology and global musical traditions. The set will include reworked versions of some of his well-known compositions alongside new material, with the Damaru’s rhythm serving as a recurring musical idea. The production will also use large-scale visuals, lighting and immersive sound to create an audiovisual experience designed for arena spaces. International guest artists are expected to join Kej on stage, with the lineup to be announced later.
“The Damaru has always represented the primal pulse of creation, and I wanted to build an entire world around that rhythm; one where orchestral music, nature and technology speak the same language,” says Kej. “This tour is personal to me, and doing it in support of UNICEF, alongside artists who have shaped my own musical journey, makes it even more meaningful.”
Produced and promoted by Wizcraft, the tour will travel to Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Chennai, with the organisers expecting more than 30,000 people across the tour. The first announced date is October 31 in Bengaluru, followed by New Delhi on November 28 and Mumbai on December 5. Dates for Ahmedabad and Chennai will be announced later. Tickets are available exclusively on District.
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