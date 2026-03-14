ETV Bharat / lifestyle

This Weekend, Cruise Special Brews And Roast Coffee Beans At A Gourmet Coffee Festival In Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s coffee fans have something to look forward to this weekend. A new Gourmet Coffee Festival is coming to Kukatpally, bringing together specialty coffee roasters and everyday coffee drinkers for two days of tasting, learning and music. The festival will take place on the rooftop of Lakeshore Mall and is designed for anyone who enjoys coffee, whether you are someone who knows the difference between different beans or someone who just likes a good cup in the evening.

The idea behind the event is to help people discover better coffee. The festival wants to connect specialty coffee makers with regular coffee lovers who may not know much about artisanal roasting or brewing yet.

The event is organised by Durgesh Khandelwal, founder of Team ADit. Instead of just watching from the sidelines, visitors will be able to participate in several hands-on sessions and workshops. One of the highlights will be DIY roasting sessions. Under the guidance of professional roasters, visitors can see how raw green coffee beans are roasted and turned into aromatic coffee. Participants can even roast their own beans and take them home.

There will also be latte art and coffee brewing workshops, where visitors can learn simple techniques used by baristas to make better coffee. These sessions will show how coffee is brewed and how designs are created on top of lattes.