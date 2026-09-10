ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Grammy-Winning Virtual Band Gorillaz Collaborates With Assam Tourism, Adds Guwahati As Third Stop On Their Maiden India Tour

The tour’s expansion to Guwahati brings the story of The Mountain album to a full circle. The band’s ninth studio album went looking for India in its collaborators and its influences, and now finds a new chapter here, culminating in a performance in the Northeast itself. Among the artists carrying the thread forward are Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, sons of the legendary sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, whose contributions to 'The Mountain' album place one of India’s most celebrated musical legacies at the centre of Gorillaz’ recent return to the global stage.

Gorillaz, the world’s most successful virtual band, created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, have added Guwahati as the third stop on their debut India tour. District, the going-out platform producing and exclusively ticketing 'The Mountain Tour', announced the band will perform at the Sarusajai Sports Complex (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium) on January 31, 2027, in collaboration with Assam Tourism. This follows previously announced shows in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

For audiences in Guwahati, the show also marks something distinct in how the pioneering musical phenomenon, and the world of animated band members 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs, is experienced live. This world of Gorillaz is now brought to life for Indian audiences for the first time by Gorillaz co-creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, with Albarn joined onstage by the Gorillaz live band and some very special guest performers.

Concert announcement (ETV Bharat)

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett said, “We’re really looking forward to our first Indian shows. The album came to life in India and is shaped by the many incredible musicians we met and worked with around the country. It was always our ambition to bring The Mountain back. We can’t wait to perform and experience the energy in Mumbai, Bengaluru and now, Guwahati.”

Also read: Asha Bhosle’s Final Recording Was A Prophetic Collab With British Music Group Gorillaz, She Sang About A Final Crossing Across The Ganga

Shri Kumar Padmapani Bora, Managing Director (MD) of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), said, "Assam is proud to welcome Gorillaz to Guwahati for their debut India tour. Hosting globally renowned artists not only enriches the cultural landscape of the region but also creates new opportunities for tourism, local businesses and the wider economy. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the country to experience the warmth and hospitality of Assam, while they witness this iconic band bring The Mountain Tour to life."

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District, said, "Adding Guwahati to The Mountain Tour is something we’re incredibly proud of. The Northeast has an incredibly passionate music community, and we can’t wait for the audiences to witness this historic debut live." The addition brings Gorillaz to the Northeast, a region where the appetite for large-scale live entertainment is growing rapidly and Guwahati is increasingly becoming a part of the conversation. The city’s readiness to host international productions at scale reflects sustained work by the Assam government and local authorities to build the infrastructure and support system that the live entertainment ecosystem demands. Tickets will go live on the District app.

Gorillaz Tour Dates And Venues