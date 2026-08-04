ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Decor Trend Alert: Gold Leafing Is Making A Comeback In Modern Interiors

One reason for this revival is that homeowners have become surprisingly allergic to anything that looks mass-produced. We've all walked into houses that seem familiar. The same sofa, artwork, cushions, and decorative bowl. People increasingly want homes that reflect their personalities instead.

Today it appears everywhere from boutique stores and cafés to luxury residences and commercial spaces. The palace has, in a sense, moved into the neighbourhood.

What's changed isn't the technique. It's where we choose to use it. According to Imran Khan, Concept Designer and Gold Leafing Artist at The Gold Leafing Studio, “Years of collaboration with architects and interior designers have helped transform gold leafing from an exclusive heritage craft into a contemporary design element.”

For centuries, gold leafing was associated with power. Walk through an ancient palace, a historic temple or a royal court anywhere in India, and you'll notice the unmistakable shimmer of gold catching the light. It represented devotion, permanence and prestige. The process itself hasn't changed much. Thin sheets of real or imitation gold are painstakingly applied by hand to walls, ceilings, furniture, mirrors, sculptures, frames and decorative objects. It requires patience, precision and a craftsman's touch.

Gold leafing is an art form that once belonged almost exclusively to kings, temples and palaces. Today, it's appearing in apartments, cafés, boutique hotels, restaurants and modern homes where minimalism happily shares space with craftsmanship.

Every few years, gold comes back into fashion. It happens with jewellery, watches, award show red carpets where everyone decides champagne gold is the best colour for an evening gown. Now it's happening inside our homes... not in the loud, chandelier-heavy way. The new gold is more discreet yet confident. It's the difference between someone who walks into a room announcing how successful they are, and someone who doesn't have to.

Khan believes customised interiors are driving much of gold leafing's popularity. Rather than filling homes with expensive decorative objects, many homeowners are investing in handcrafted finishes that transform an ordinary wall, mirror or piece of furniture into something unique. One beautifully leafed cabinet can become the focal point of an entire room. And unlike another imported showpiece, nobody else owns exactly the same one.

Instagram Rediscovered It

Social media deserves some credit. Platforms filled with interior inspiration have introduced younger homeowners to traditional crafts they might never have encountered otherwise. Khan points out that DIY videos, interior design reels and luxury home tours have exposed gold leafing to an entirely new generation. Many people are even using it to restore vintage furniture rather than replacing it. There's something rather satisfying about giving an old cabinet another 50 years of life instead of sending it to landfill.

Gold Has Learned Some Restraint

The biggest surprise isn't that gold has returned. It's that it has become so...well...subtle.

Says architect Nitin Agarwal, Principal Architect at The Studio Synergy, “Gold leafing today is less about ornamentation and more about creating emotion within a space. Rather than covering entire walls, designers use it sparingly: as a niche, a ceiling border, a column, an art installation or a carefully chosen focal point that interacts with light and texture.”

It's like adding saffron to a meal. Too little and you barely notice it. Too much and you've probably made an expensive mistake. Modern designers understand this instinctively.

The Beauty of Imperfection

Machine-made finishes are predictable. Handcrafted gold leaf is something else entirely. A skilled artisan leaves behind tiny variations that no factory can replicate. These slight irregularities catch the light in different ways during the course of the day to give the surface movement and depth. Agarwal believes that it is these imperfections that make gold leafing special. As architecture becomes more and more handcrafted and experiential, people are valuing authenticity over flawless uniformity.

For a long time, luxury meant excess. More marble, chandeliers, polished surfaces... Today's luxury has become more discreet. Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, describes it as “luxurious in its subtlety”. Instead of relying on metallic paint or glossy finishes, designers are using genuine gold leaf to create warmth, reflection and texture.

The difference is difficult to explain until you've seen both. Metallic paint simply reflects light. Gold leaf seems to hold it. Combined with earthy colours, natural stone, handcrafted wooden furniture, textured fabrics and soft lighting, it creates interiors that feel warm rather than flashy.

Heritage Meets Minimalism

One of the nicest things about this revival is that it refuses to choose between old and new. Gold leaf works well with minimalist interiors, complements lime plaster, enhances natural wood, softens concrete, adds warmth to marble. Rather than competing with these materials, it subtly enhances them. Khan recommends pairing gold leafing with whites, beiges, greys and earthy tones for a balanced look. It can also breathe new life into old mirrors, picture frames, cabinets and furniture that might otherwise have been discarded.

Khan stresses the importance of choosing experienced artisans. Proper surface preparation, careful application and protective finishing are what determine whether gold leaf becomes an heirloom or simply another design experiment. That seems fitting. After all, gold leaf has survived dynasties, changing empires, architectural revolutions and countless design trends. It has adorned temples, palaces and monuments for centuries. Now, the craft has found its way into modern living rooms, cafés and boutique hotels without losing any of its dignity.

Instead of relying on metallic paint or glossy finishes, designers are using genuine gold leaf to create warmth, reflection and texture in apartments, cafés, boutique hotels, restaurants and modern homes.