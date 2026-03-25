Why Is Gold Always Wrapped In Pink Paper? Here’s The Real Reason
What looks like a simple piece of coloured paper is actually a smart, time-tested method of protecting jewellery.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Think back 10-15 years. You’re holding your mother’s hand, standing in a jewellery shop. After saving up for months, she finally buys a pair of earrings or a delicate chain she’s been dreaming about. At the billing counter, the shop owner hands over a neat little packet. You open it eagerly, and the first thing you see is that unmistakable pink paper. Carefully unwrap it, and there it is: gold, shining beautifully.
Ever wondered why almost every jewellery shop uses the same pink paper?
According to jeweller Dishi Somani, founder of Dishis Designer Jewellery, gold is often wrapped in pink or red paper because it enhances how the jewellery looks. The soft pink tone reflects on the gold, making it appear richer, warmer, and more attractive to the eye. So yes, it does make the gold look better but that’s only half the story.
The Real Reason: Protection
Jewellers didn’t choose pink paper just for aesthetics or tradition. It actually serves a practical purpose: protecting the jewellery. Most gold jewellery is not 100% pure gold. It is usually 22K or 18K, meaning it is mixed with other metals like copper or silver to make it stronger. These metals can react with moisture and oxygen in the air over time, causing the jewellery to lose some of its shine (a process called tarnishing).
The pink paper acts as a protective layer, reducing exposure to air and moisture, and helping the jewellery retain its shine for longer.
Why Specifically Pink Paper?
The colour isn’t random. The pink paper used in jewellery packaging is usually acid-free and specially treated. This coating acts as a barrier against humidity and environmental pollutants.
Other types of paper may contain chemicals or acidic elements that can damage jewellery over time. But this particular pink paper is designed to be safe; it prevents dust, moisture, and air from affecting the metal. That’s why even after years, jewellery stored in this paper often looks as good as new.
Added Benefits You Didn’t Notice
Apart from preventing tarnish, this paper also:
- reduces the chances of scratches
- keeps dust away
- protects jewellery during storage
As Somani explains, while there’s no strict scientific rule that says the paper must be pink, it has become an industry standard because it works well and complements the look of gold.
Today, things have changed. Many jewellery brands now focus on premium packaging: velvet boxes, designer cases, and plastic covers. It’s all about branding and presentation. However, these modern materials aren’t always better. Some velvet boxes, for instance, can contain chemicals that may cause silver jewellery to darken over time. That’s where the old pink paper still wins. It may look simple, even slightly faded with time but it’s reliable. If you open an old jewellery packet today, chances are the gold inside is still shining, safely wrapped in that familiar pink sheet.
Also read:
- Not All Unions Last, But The Jewellery Can: Divorce Rings Are Helping Women Mark Endings As New Beginnings
- From Aviators To Thick Acetate Frames, Bollywood Celebs' Favourite Sunglasses Styles For Summer 2026
- Token Of Love: Women Lead With Gold, Children With Piggy Banks As Kashmiris Donate Crores To Iran