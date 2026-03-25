ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Is Gold Always Wrapped In Pink Paper? Here’s The Real Reason

Think back 10-15 years. You’re holding your mother’s hand, standing in a jewellery shop. After saving up for months, she finally buys a pair of earrings or a delicate chain she’s been dreaming about. At the billing counter, the shop owner hands over a neat little packet. You open it eagerly, and the first thing you see is that unmistakable pink paper. Carefully unwrap it, and there it is: gold, shining beautifully.

Ever wondered why almost every jewellery shop uses the same pink paper?

According to jeweller Dishi Somani, founder of Dishis Designer Jewellery, gold is often wrapped in pink or red paper because it enhances how the jewellery looks. The soft pink tone reflects on the gold, making it appear richer, warmer, and more attractive to the eye. So yes, it does make the gold look better but that’s only half the story.

The Real Reason: Protection

Jewellers didn’t choose pink paper just for aesthetics or tradition. It actually serves a practical purpose: protecting the jewellery. Most gold jewellery is not 100% pure gold. It is usually 22K or 18K, meaning it is mixed with other metals like copper or silver to make it stronger. These metals can react with moisture and oxygen in the air over time, causing the jewellery to lose some of its shine (a process called tarnishing).

The pink paper acts as a protective layer, reducing exposure to air and moisture, and helping the jewellery retain its shine for longer.