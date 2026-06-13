ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Gold Decor: Tips To Add A Little Glam Without Turning Your Home Into A Palace

Gold is once again popular in interior design ( ETV Bharat )

Gold has officially returned to the home decor party. Not the blinding, shiny kind. This season's gold is subtler and smarter. The trick to pulling it off, however, is knowing when to stop. Gold is like perfume. A little makes people lean closer. Too much makes them leave the room.

Here are some easy ways to bring this timeless metallic into your home:

Choose Warm Gold Over Shiny Gold

This may be the most important rule. Modern interiors favour brushed gold, antique gold, champagne gold, and satin gold. These finishes feel softer and more sophisticated than highly polished versions.

Start Small With Accessories

If you're nervous about decorating with gold, begin with the decor equivalent of dating before marriage. Try picture frames, candle holders, decorative trays, small sculptures, vases. A few well-placed accessories can instantly elevate a room without requiring a complete makeover. The goal is to look “tastefully curated”.

Decor items with gold accents (ETV Bharat)

Upgrade Your Lighting

One of the easiest ways to incorporate gold is through lighting. Gold-finished pendant lights, wall sconces, floor lamps and chandeliers can add warmth and sophistication even when switched off. Lighting already attracts attention. A gold finish simply gives it a little extra confidence.

Use Gold in the Kitchen

For years, kitchens were dominated by stainless steel and chrome. Now gold hardware is having a moment. Consider golden cabinet handles, drawer pulls, faucets, light fixtures or even the crockery. Against white, black, navy, or sage-green cabinetry, gold creates a polished and contemporary look.