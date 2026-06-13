ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Gold Decor: Tips To Add A Little Glam Without Turning Your Home Into A Palace

Designers are embracing warm metallic accents because they add instant elegance, reflect light beautifully, and pair well with modern interiors.

Gold accents in the house
Gold is once again popular in interior design (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : June 13, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Gold has officially returned to the home decor party. Not the blinding, shiny kind. This season's gold is subtler and smarter. The trick to pulling it off, however, is knowing when to stop. Gold is like perfume. A little makes people lean closer. Too much makes them leave the room.

Here are some easy ways to bring this timeless metallic into your home:

Choose Warm Gold Over Shiny Gold

This may be the most important rule. Modern interiors favour brushed gold, antique gold, champagne gold, and satin gold. These finishes feel softer and more sophisticated than highly polished versions.

Start Small With Accessories

If you're nervous about decorating with gold, begin with the decor equivalent of dating before marriage. Try picture frames, candle holders, decorative trays, small sculptures, vases. A few well-placed accessories can instantly elevate a room without requiring a complete makeover. The goal is to look “tastefully curated”.

Decor items with gold accents
Decor items with gold accents (ETV Bharat)

Upgrade Your Lighting

One of the easiest ways to incorporate gold is through lighting. Gold-finished pendant lights, wall sconces, floor lamps and chandeliers can add warmth and sophistication even when switched off. Lighting already attracts attention. A gold finish simply gives it a little extra confidence.

Use Gold in the Kitchen

For years, kitchens were dominated by stainless steel and chrome. Now gold hardware is having a moment. Consider golden cabinet handles, drawer pulls, faucets, light fixtures or even the crockery. Against white, black, navy, or sage-green cabinetry, gold creates a polished and contemporary look.

Gold-lined crockery
Gold-lined crockery (ETV Bharat)

Mix Metals

One of the biggest decor myths is that all metals must match. Thankfully, modern design has moved on. Gold works beautifully alongside black metal, matte brass, chrome, and stainless steel. The key is balance. Your room should look intentionally layered, not as though every metal finish in the hardware store got invited.

Let Gold Highlight, Not Dominate

Gold works best as an accent. Think mirror frames, side tables, shelf brackets, curtain rods. Instead of making every item gold, choose a few pieces that naturally draw attention. Gold should play the supporting actor. It's there to steal scenes, not become the entire movie.

Add Gold Through Mirrors

A gold-framed mirror can completely transform a room. It reflects light, creates visual interest, and makes spaces feel larger.

Bring Gold Into the Bedroom

Bedrooms are perfect places for subtle metallic touches. Consider gold bedside lamps, mirror frames, drawer handles, decorative cushions with metallic detailing. The effect is luxurious without becoming overwhelming. After all, your bedroom should feel relaxing.

Gold bedside lamp
Gold bedside lamp (ETV Bharat)

Remember That Less Is Usually More

The biggest decorating mistake is assuming that if one gold item looks good, 20 must look incredible. This logic has never worked. A few thoughtfully chosen gold accents can create warmth, elegance, and personality throughout a home. Too much can make the space feel heavy and dated.

The best gold decor doesn't announce itself immediately. It catches the light, draws the eye, and makes everything around it look more expensive.

Also read:

  1. Buy Less, Keep Longer | Circular Interiors Are Becoming The New Luxury In Indian Homes
  2. Complete Hall Setup Guide: How To Do Up Your Living Room Right Without Overthinking It
  3. Your Home Has A Small Living Room? Here Are Smart Sofa And Furniture Setup Ideas That Work For Compact Halls

TAGGED:

GOLD DECOR
HOME DECOR TRENDS
INTERIOR DESIGN
TIPS TO ADD GOLD TO HOME DECOR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.