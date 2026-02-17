ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Global Tourism Resilience Day 2026: How The Indian Government Is Designing A Tourism System That Can Withstand The Next Global Shock

On February 17, 2023, the world paused to mark the first-ever observance of Global Tourism Resilience Day, established by a United Nations resolution led by Jamaica. The idea was simple: tourism is adaptive. Resilience in tourism isn’t about bouncing back to where we were. It’s about bouncing forward to where we ought to be. For decades, tourism strategy focused on numbers: arrivals, forex earnings, hotel occupancy. Resilient tourism focuses on systems.

In recent years, India has begun treating tourism as national infrastructure: economic, ecological, cultural. When tourism is treated like an afterthought, it collapses in a crisis. When it is treated like strategy, it evolves. Resilience is not about more tourists. It’s about more diversified tourism flows that are less vulnerable to global shocks. Let’s look at how India is building something sturdier.

1. Dekho Apna Desh

A program designed to encourage domestic travel, Dekho Apna Desh has been an engine of resilience. By promoting domestic visitation year-round (across seasons, regions, and cultural niches), the government reduced overdependence on international arrivals and amplified local economic impact.

2. Public-Private Task Forces on Crisis Response

The Ministry of Tourism has forged designated task forces with airlines, hoteliers, tech partners, and local governments to ensure standardized crisis-response protocols. These task forces help ensure:

Real-time traveller communications

Coordinated safety standards during public health emergencies

Rapid joint response in climate events

3. Project e-Visa and Visa Facilitation

India expanded its e-Visa regime and upgraded visa facilitation centres with AI-powered processing tools. This reduces friction for international visitors and ensures steady flows even as global travel norms shift.

4. Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure Grants

Under initiatives like the National Tourism Infrastructure Development Programme (NTIDP), the government provides grants for: