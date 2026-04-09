ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Beyond Bank Balances, The Philosophical Origins of Holistic Wealth Across Civilizations

Once in a while, the modern world rediscovers an idea that ancient civilizations would have found completely obvious. Take wealth. Today, if someone says the word “wealth,” most people instinctively think of numbers: bank accounts, stock portfolios, perhaps the square footage of someone’s house. Wealth is usually measured in currency.

But today, Global Holistic Wealth Day invites us to pause and reconsider something that thinkers across centuries once understood instinctively: Wealth is not simply what you own. It is how you live. The concept of holistic wealth suggests that a fulfilling life includes multiple forms of abundance: health, purpose, relationships, knowledge, and inner peace. Money may be part of the equation, but it is rarely the whole story. What makes this idea fascinating is that it isn’t particularly modern. In fact, it is extremely old.

Ancient Roots

To understand where this idea began, it helps to travel back more than 2000 years to Ancient Greece, where philosophers spent a remarkable amount of time thinking about happiness. One of the most influential voices in this discussion was Aristotle. Aristotle argued that the ultimate goal of human life was “eudaimonia”. If someone could possess enormous financial resources and still fail to achieve true wealth if their life lacked meaning or moral direction.

Around the same time, Indian thinkers were developing their own remarkably sophisticated view of wealth. Within Hinduism, human life is often described through the concept of Purusharthas: four fundamental aims that guide existence. These include: