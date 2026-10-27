ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Wholesome Relationships, Meaningful Work To Intentional Habits, Global Happiness Researchers Reveal Keys To A Good Life

Relationships matter more than almost anything else, according to the research paper on happiness ( Getty Images )

“Happiness emerges from a symphony of factors, but if I had to pinpoint one secret to happiness, relationships with other people might be it,” says Lara Aknin, a professor of social psychology at Simon Fraser University in Canada. Earlier this year, Aknin took part in a Zoom call with 12 other international leaders in well-being science.

On the agenda? What their collective 600 years of happiness research and their own lived experiences reveals about living a good life and the future of the field they helped to create. Their reflections were captured in a recent paper published in the Journal of Happiness Studies.

The key takeaways:

Relationships matter more than almost anything else: Several researchers on the Zoom call reported consciously spending more time with loved ones after seeing the evidence from their own research.

more than almost anything else: Several researchers on the Zoom call reported consciously spending more time with loved ones after seeing the evidence from their own research. More money doesn’t mean more happiness: Yes, a comfortable income and financial security are important foundations but once your basic needs are met, added income has less impact on happiness.

Yes, a comfortable income and financial security are important foundations but once your basic needs are met, added income has less impact on happiness. Meaningful work contributes strongly to happiness: Happiness comes from doing work and activities that feel worthwhile and aligned with your values.

Happiness comes from doing work and activities that feel worthwhile and aligned with your values. Happiness can grow through intentional habits: Several researchers said they have applied findings from happiness science to their own lives, like expressing gratitude, savouring positive experiences, investing in relationships, listening more deeply, volunteering , and being more socially engaged.

Several researchers said they have applied findings from happiness science to their own lives, like , and being more socially engaged. Happiness is not about feeling good all the time: Well-being grows when people shape their lives around their values, strengths and relationships, and learn to adapt when circumstances change.

“Having relationships is one of the most reliable predictors of happiness that has emerged from a robust body of evidence spanning the social sciences,” says Aknin, who co-authored the paper with Harvard University’s Säde Stenlund and Kelsey O’Connor, a senior researcher at Luxembourg’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies. "We know that having just one person you can count on is extremely consequential. Having more relationships and more communities that you feel a part of compounds that sense of well-being.”

Researchers also talked about well-being as a journey, says Aknin. Generally happy people aren’t constantly happy, nor is happiness reserved only for people with ideal lives, perfect circumstances, or a natural sense of optimism. Instead, it can be developed through conscious choices, self-awareness and adaptation, even when life gets hard, she says.

Intentional habits like hiking in nature are among the keys to a good life (Getty Images)

Some of the leading models on happiness suggest that roughly 10% of one’s happiness is attributable to one’s life circumstances – things that are big and relatively difficult to change, like where you live, your age, your employment status or your relationship status. But as much as 40% of one’s happiness is related to “volitional activities” or how you choose to spend your time. “That leaves a lot of opportunity for people who may be more innately pessimistic to start practising research-backed strategies like meditation or gratitude that might help them see the world in a more positive way,” she says.