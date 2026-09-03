ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Global Trend: Swicy Food Is Sweet On The First Bite, Spicy On The Next

What makes the current trend interesting is the sheer number of places it has entered. Take hot honey . Sweet honey infused with chilli is now being drizzled over pizzas, fried chicken, fries and even desserts . The honey brings sweetness and stickiness; the chilli arrives a few seconds later to remind you that you haven't ordered pudding.

Think of raw mango tossed with red chilli powder and jaggery. Or guava sprinkled with chilli. Think of Chhunda , the Gujarati raw-mango preserve that brings together sweetness, spice and sourness in one addictive package. So when the rest of the world discovered swicy, Indian kitchens could reasonably have responded with: “Where have you been?”

Swicy is the delicious marriage of sweet and spicy flavours that has become one of the biggest food trends around the world. The name is simple: sweet + spicy = swicy. The concept is simpler: take two flavours that seem like opposites and put them together until your tastebuds stop arguing and start celebrating.

Then there is Korean cuisine, which has practically built an entire flavour philosophy around the sweet-spicy combination. Tteokbokki (chewy rice cakes coated in a fiery, slightly sweet gochujang-based sauce) have become a global favourite. Korean fried chicken follows a similar logic: crisp chicken, sticky glaze, heat and sweetness.

Korean Fried Chicken (Getty Images)

Why Does Swicy Work So Well?

Sweetness can soften the perception of chilli, while spice prevents something sweet from becoming cloying. The result is a flavour that keeps changing as you eat it. The first bite says, Nice and sweet. The second says, Oh, there's some heat. The third says, Okay, this is interesting. By the fourth, you've forgotten that you were supposedly eating healthy.

Swicy works well as a snacking trend. It is bold, familiar and somewhat unpredictable. You know what honey tastes like. You know what chilli tastes like. Put them together and suddenly you have something that feels new without being completely alien.

Chilli momos (Getty Images)

India is particularly well positioned for the 'swicy' revolution because our food culture has never been afraid of contrasts. Sweet chilli momos from the northeast are a natural example. The soft, savoury dumpling gets an extra hit from a sauce that combines sugar with chilli heat. Chhunda does something similar in a completely different way. Raw mango provides tartness, jaggery supplies sweetness and spices bring heat. It is an old culinary understanding that food doesn't always have to choose one personality. Even our fondness for fruit with chilli powder fits into today's swicy vocabulary.

The world may have invented the word, but Indian grandmothers had already figured out the formula. People increasingly want food that gives them an experience rather than simply filling a plate. They want contrast, texture, heat and surprise. They want the kind of bite that makes them stop halfway through and say, “What did they put in this?” Swicy delivers that.