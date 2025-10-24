ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Global Diversity Awareness Month 2025: The Little Things That Make Workplaces Feel Like Home

What makes cafeterias at offices in India peculiar is neither the wide array of cuisines nor is it the snaking queue of employees. It’s the conversations.

The small, almost invisible courtesies that happen in these spaces: someone pausing mid-sentence to ensure a teammate’s mic is unmuted on Zoom, a manager asking a young mother how she’s adjusting to work after maternity leave. These aren’t the grand acts of inclusion you’ll see emblazoned on glossy annual reports. They don’t come with hashtags or corporate videos.

But according to Sonica Aron, Founder and Managing Partner of Marching Sheep, these are the “real behaviours that allow people to be their authentic selves.” And if there’s one thing that can change a workplace culture faster than a leadership memo or a shiny new inclusion policy, it’s the sum of these tiny, human moments.

Small Shifts, Big Changes

Imagine a multinational like Amazon India. Thousands of employees, multiple cities, dozens of nationalities and languages. The idea of “inclusive culture” can sound like an HR fantasy. But the moment a team lead remembers to schedule meetings that don’t collide with Friday prayers, or a colleague switches to accessible fonts in presentations, or someone simply says, “I don’t know much about your festival... tell me about it,” something shifts. The air becomes lighter. People exhale.

Open communication is key (Getty Images)

There’s a curious thing about large organizations: they love scale. Everything is measured, optimized, and dashboarded. Yet culture, that most essential glue of corporate life, tends to resist quantification. It grows not in the boardroom but in the everyday details: in emails, meeting rooms, pantry chats, and Slack messages.

“Inclusion,” says Aron, “isn’t about a one-time workshop or declaring yourself an equal-opportunity employer. It’s about the way we make others feel. The tone of an email, the language in a job description, the simple act of listening in a meeting.” Marching Sheep has worked with global giants (Accenture, PepsiCo, and Mahindra), and what they’ve observed is delightfully consistent: when inclusion becomes habit, culture follows suit. A team that celebrates festivals from all communities without reducing them to token gestures. A manager who doesn’t assume why someone needs flexibility, but simply says, “Take your time, we’re here when you’re ready.”