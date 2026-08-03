ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Home Is Where The Hangout Is: Gen Z Is Staying In With Board Games, Brownies And Besties

There was a time not so long ago when friendship required logistics. Someone had to book a table. Someone else had to decide which café was “aesthetic” enough. There would be debates about parking, traffic, who was running late, and whether ₹400 for a cup of coffee was really a good use of anyone's life. By the time everyone finally met, half the evening had already been spent discussing how difficult it had been to get there.

Gen Z seems to have looked at this entire ritual and collectively decided, “What if... we just stayed home?” It's one of those cultural shifts that sneaks up on you. You don't notice it until you realise your Instagram feed is full of fairy lights, homemade pizzas, board games, and people sitting cross-legged on living room floors, looking happier than they did at that overpriced rooftop café.

The living room turns into a mini theatre on movie nights (Getty Images)

For this generation, staying in no longer means settling for less but creating something better. After years of living through uncertainty, endless digital stimulation, crowded schedules, and rising living costs, home offers Gen Z something increasingly valuable: Control.

“At home, nobody is rushing you to leave because another reservation is waiting. Nobody is charging extra for mineral water. Nobody is shouting over loud music just to order another plate of fries,” says Sasha Kurien, 22 who's pursuing her MBA. “Instead, my friends and I compete over card games, cook, laugh at terrible films,” she goes on to add.

Home Has Reinvented Itself

It isn't just a place where you sleep between work and social plans anymore. Gen Z has turned it into a café, a gaming lounge, a cinema, an art studio, and occasionally, a cooking competition where nobody really knows what they're doing, but everyone eats anyway. The best evenings are no longer measured by how exclusive the venue is but by how many times someone laughs so hard they nearly spill their drink.

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