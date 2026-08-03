Home Is Where The Hangout Is: Gen Z Is Staying In With Board Games, Brownies And Besties
For this generation, staying in no longer means settling for less but creating something better and doing it together.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
There was a time not so long ago when friendship required logistics. Someone had to book a table. Someone else had to decide which café was “aesthetic” enough. There would be debates about parking, traffic, who was running late, and whether ₹400 for a cup of coffee was really a good use of anyone's life. By the time everyone finally met, half the evening had already been spent discussing how difficult it had been to get there.
Gen Z seems to have looked at this entire ritual and collectively decided, “What if... we just stayed home?” It's one of those cultural shifts that sneaks up on you. You don't notice it until you realise your Instagram feed is full of fairy lights, homemade pizzas, board games, and people sitting cross-legged on living room floors, looking happier than they did at that overpriced rooftop café.
For this generation, staying in no longer means settling for less but creating something better. After years of living through uncertainty, endless digital stimulation, crowded schedules, and rising living costs, home offers Gen Z something increasingly valuable: Control.
“At home, nobody is rushing you to leave because another reservation is waiting. Nobody is charging extra for mineral water. Nobody is shouting over loud music just to order another plate of fries,” says Sasha Kurien, 22 who's pursuing her MBA. “Instead, my friends and I compete over card games, cook, laugh at terrible films,” she goes on to add.
Home Has Reinvented Itself
It isn't just a place where you sleep between work and social plans anymore. Gen Z has turned it into a café, a gaming lounge, a cinema, an art studio, and occasionally, a cooking competition where nobody really knows what they're doing, but everyone eats anyway. The best evenings are no longer measured by how exclusive the venue is but by how many times someone laughs so hard they nearly spill their drink.
Game Nights Instead Of The Endless Scroll
Take game night, for example. For years, board games gathered dust while everyone stared at separate screens. Now they've made a rather unexpected comeback. UNO cards have become fashionable again. Board games are returning to coffee tables. Card games, trivia quizzes, and childhood favourites are replacing endless scrolling.
Nobody needs to be interesting because the game does all the work. It creates arguments, alliances, dramatic victories, and inside jokes that survive for years. Some groups have even turned game night into an event, complete with playlists, mocktails, themed snacks, and ridiculous prizes that nobody actually wants but everyone desperately tries to win.
Clean Sweep Cookouts
Then there's the kitchen. Previous generations treated cooking for guests as a performance. One person cooked while everyone else stayed out of the way. Gen Z has rewritten the script. Now everyone cooks... or at least everyone attempts to. Someone chops vegetables. Someone burns the garlic bread. Someone confidently claims they've seen this recipe on social media. Another friend is tasked with taste-testing, and they do it with commendable zeal. The food becomes secondary. The conversations, the mistakes, the shared effort, these become the real meal. Try making this fun snack together the next time you have friends over:
Desi Cheese Nachos
To make this snack, you will need 1 cup kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour), 2 tbsp arrowroot or boiled potato for binding, sendha namak as required, ½ tsp cumin powder (optional), 1 tsp ghee/oil, water as needed, 2 cubes Britannia The Laughing Cow Cheese Block, ½ cup grated mozzarella cheese, 1 finely chopped tomato, 1 diced boiled potato, 1 tbsp chopped coriander, and green chilli (optional).
To prepare, mix kuttu atta, arrowroot/mashed potato, cumin powder, ghee, and sendha namak with water to form a smooth dough. Roll it into thin rotis, cut into triangle shapes, and roast on a tawa with a little ghee until crisp (or bake at 180°C for 10-12 minutes). Arrange the nachos on a tray, top with potatoes, tomatoes, green chillies, and the cheese, sprinkle mozzarella on top, and bake or microwave until melted. Garnish with coriander and serve warm.
Movie Nights Have Changed Too
It’s not just about hitting play anymore. Living rooms become miniature theatres with blankets, cushions, carefully chosen snacks, and watchlists that require almost as much discussion as international peace negotiations. Should it be a nostalgic favourite? A horror marathon? A romantic comedy everyone pretends to hate but secretly loves? The decision often takes longer than the movie itself.
The best hangout may not happen at your city's newest restaurant or trendiest café. It might happen in a living room, with mismatched cushions, slightly overcooked pasta, an unfinished game of UNO, and friends who feel comfortable enough to laugh without checking how they look.
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