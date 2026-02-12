ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Not Oversensitive, Just Self-Aware: Paying For Therapy May Turn Out To Be Gen Z's Smartest Investment

They saw stressed-out parents who never talked about feelings. They saw marriages where communication meant shouting. They saw relatives who were “short-tempered” but actually just emotionally constipated. Instead of repeating it blindly, they asked a radical question: “What if we don’t live like this?”

"There was no vocabulary for mental health. No Instagram reels explaining trauma. No podcasts on 'attachment styles'. No awareness of 'boundaries'. Emotions were not processed. They were parked but parked emotions don’t disappear. They leak into anger, control issues, passive aggression, or unexplained health problems. We grew up watching this," says 25-year-old lawyer Ayesha B.

Earlier generations were trained to endure. Your grandparents survived Partition, wars, poverty. Your parents survived job insecurity, social pressure, and the constant anxiety of “log kya kahenge.” Therapy was not even a concept. Struggle was the default setting. If you were sad, you prayed. If you were anxious, you ignored it. If you were overwhelmed, you worked harder. If you were heartbroken, you got married.

Gen Z doesn’t agree, and that's good news. Because if you zoom out and look at the emotional history of Indian families (or Asian families for that matter), what you see is not strength. You see silence. You see suppressed emotion. You see coping mechanisms that range from denial to anger to alcoholism. Gen Z is trying something different. Before we roll our eyes and call them “overly sensitive,” maybe we should admit: they might be more emotionally intelligent than we were at their age.

Indians will service their car twice a year but won’t service their mind once in a lifetime. We treat therapy like it’s ICU for the brain. It’s more like a regular health check-up. You don’t go to the gym only when you break your leg. You go to stay strong. Therapy works the same way. It helps you understand patterns. Why you choose the same kind of partner. Why criticism destroys you. Why you can’t say no. Why you overthink every text message.

The Courage To Break Generational Patterns

One of the most powerful things therapy does is expose patterns. You realise that your fear of confrontation didn’t start with you. Your need for validation isn’t random. Your anger might be inherited. Your guilt might be cultural.

Benefits of therapy (Canva)

"Previous generations passed down property, recipes, and family values. They also passed down trauma... not intentionally but unknowingly! When we go to therapy, we are not rejecting our parents. We are trying to understand them better. We want to tell them: “I love you, but I don’t want to carry forward what hurt you,” says 22-year-old fashion technology student Vivan.

Yes, earlier generations managed without therapy. But look at the coping systems. Emotional repression. Toxic masculinity. Normalised domestic conflict. Workaholism. Substance abuse. Silent resentment.

We didn’t have therapy. We had distractions.

We didn’t discuss anxiety. We called it “tension.”

We didn’t discuss burnout. We called it “hard work.”

We didn’t discuss depression. We called it “mood.”

The vocabulary changed because awareness changed. Just because something wasn’t diagnosed earlier doesn’t mean it didn’t exist. If anything, Gen Z is brave enough to name it. Naming a problem is the first step to solving it.

Benefits of therapy (Canva)

Emotional Literacy Is the New Intelligence

Schools taught us maths and science. Nobody taught us how to regulate emotions. How to apologise properly. How to handle rejection. How to set boundaries. How to deal with failure without collapsing. Gen Z is learning these skills in therapy.

They talk about attachment styles at dinner. They know what gaslighting means. They understand triggers. They are aware of burnout. Yes, sometimes they overuse therapy language. Not every disagreement is trauma. Not every strict parent is narcissistic. But even that overcorrection is part of growth. When a society first becomes aware of something, it swings wide before finding balance. We’d rather live in a world where young people are slightly too aware than completely unaware.

For those who say that “therapy is expensive,” untreated mental health issues cost more. They cost relationships. They cost productivity. They cost physical health. They cost self-worth. In India especially, we invest in education because we believe it guarantees success. But what is success if you are constantly anxious? What is achievement if you cannot enjoy it? Gen Z seems to understand that earlier than we did.

There’s another criticism: “All this therapy makes them self-obsessed.” Actually, good therapy does the opposite. It makes you confront your flaws. It forces you to look at how you contribute to conflict. How you sabotage relationships. How you avoid difficult conversations. How your insecurities shape your behaviour. That’s responsibility. A generation that is willing to examine itself is a generation that is less likely to project blame on others.

The Masculinity Shift

Benefits of therapy (Canva)

One of the most underrated aspects of Gen Z’s therapy culture is what it’s doing for men. Earlier generations told boys: “Don’t cry.” “Be strong.” “Man up.” And then we wondered why men struggled to communicate emotions. Now you have young men discussing therapy openly. Talking about vulnerability. Questioning toxic norms.

That is revolutionary in a country where male emotional expression was almost illegal. If therapy helps even one young man avoid bottling up pain until it explodes, it’s worth it. Gen Z is not perfect. No generation is but their willingness to prioritise mental health is progress.

