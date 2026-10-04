ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Gen Z Isn’t Just Laughing, It’s Using Humour to Talk About Serious Things: Global Survey

91% of India's Next Gen pay closer attention to brands that are funny, according to a new global survey ( Getty Images )

There are few things more frightening in modern life than an adult trying to use Gen Z slang. This is why a new study from Snapchat and Omnicom Advertising is both encouraging and slightly terrifying. The study titled, 'How to Laugh (and Win) with the Next Generation,' finds that 91% of India's Next Gen pay closer attention to brands that are funny, while 88% are more likely to consider buying from a funny brand. And 93% say they are likely to tell other people about a brand when it gets the humour right.

The research covered 6,028 daily social-platform users aged 13-28 across the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany and India, including 3,593 daily Snapchat users. Around 1,000 respondents were surveyed in each country, with at least 500 Snapchat users per market. The numbers therefore come with the usual caveat that this is research into social-platform users rather than every young person wandering around India. But the direction is hard to ignore. The same research finds that four in five young Indians think brands online often sound like “older people trying to joke with them”. Which is an impressively efficient way of saying: Stop.

Humour Is No Longer Just the Funny Bit in the Ad

The interesting thing about the research is that young people's relationship with humour goes considerably deeper than advertising departments making jokes about Monday mornings. Some 87% of India's Next Gen say humour is how their generation talks about serious things, while 90% say it helps them express things they otherwise wouldn't say directly.

90% Zoomers say it helps them express things they otherwise wouldn't say directly (Getty Images)

This makes sense if you have spent any time observing how people communicate online. Humour is often the wrapper around the difficult stuff. People joke about anxiety, relationships, politics, family, work, money and the general business of being alive because sometimes saying “I am emotionally exhausted by late capitalism” feels rather heavy before breakfast. A joke can make a difficult subject easier to approach.

4 in 5 Young Indians Think Brands Sound Like Their Parents