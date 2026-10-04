Gen Z Isn’t Just Laughing, It’s Using Humour to Talk About Serious Things: Global Survey
A new Snapchat and Omnicom Advertising study found that 87% of India's 'Zoomers' say humour is how their generation talks about serious things
Published : October 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
There are few things more frightening in modern life than an adult trying to use Gen Z slang. This is why a new study from Snapchat and Omnicom Advertising is both encouraging and slightly terrifying. The study titled, 'How to Laugh (and Win) with the Next Generation,' finds that 91% of India's Next Gen pay closer attention to brands that are funny, while 88% are more likely to consider buying from a funny brand. And 93% say they are likely to tell other people about a brand when it gets the humour right.
The research covered 6,028 daily social-platform users aged 13-28 across the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany and India, including 3,593 daily Snapchat users. Around 1,000 respondents were surveyed in each country, with at least 500 Snapchat users per market. The numbers therefore come with the usual caveat that this is research into social-platform users rather than every young person wandering around India. But the direction is hard to ignore. The same research finds that four in five young Indians think brands online often sound like “older people trying to joke with them”. Which is an impressively efficient way of saying: Stop.
Humour Is No Longer Just the Funny Bit in the Ad
The interesting thing about the research is that young people's relationship with humour goes considerably deeper than advertising departments making jokes about Monday mornings. Some 87% of India's Next Gen say humour is how their generation talks about serious things, while 90% say it helps them express things they otherwise wouldn't say directly.
This makes sense if you have spent any time observing how people communicate online. Humour is often the wrapper around the difficult stuff. People joke about anxiety, relationships, politics, family, work, money and the general business of being alive because sometimes saying “I am emotionally exhausted by late capitalism” feels rather heavy before breakfast. A joke can make a difficult subject easier to approach.
4 in 5 Young Indians Think Brands Sound Like Their Parents
The finding that four in five young Indians feel brands online resemble older people trying to joke with them should probably be printed and placed somewhere visible in every marketing department. Gen Z is telling brands exactly what they want. They don't necessarily want brands to imitate the way they talk. They want brands to understand the culture in which they are talking.
Humour Is Social Currency
According to S. Subramanyeswar (Subbu), Chief Strategy Officer – India and Chief Knowledge Officer – Asia at Omnicom Advertising, humour has become a form of social currency, but its codes, speed and gatekeepers are changing.
4 Rules of Not Embarrassing Yourself
To help marketers negotiate this hazardous terrain, the study introduces a “Zoomer Humour Playbook” built around four principles:
- Read the room: Before joining a cultural conversation, understand the conversation. Before borrowing a joke, understand why people are laughing. Before using a meme, understand that the meme may already be approximately 47 internet years old.
- The second principle, Build Your Joke, is about creating rather than simply copying humour.
- Find Your Moment: Timing matters. There are moments when a brand can participate in a conversation and moments when it should quietly remain in the background.
- The final principle, Win on Snapchat, focuses on using the platform's environment to communicate in ways that already feel natural to young audiences.
Humour is a form of social communication. It creates recognition and belonging. It can make people feel that they have been understood, and it can make them share something.
References:
- https://www.omc.com/newsroom/snapchat-and-omnicom-advertising-study-reveals-91-of-indias-next-gen-pays-closer-attention-to-funny-brands/
- https://lbbonline.com/news/91-of-india-s-next-gen-pays-closer-attention-to-funny-brands-snapchat-and-omnicom-advertising-study
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- The Art of Having A Good Day: What Gen Z Can Learn From New Research