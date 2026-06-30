ETV Bharat / lifestyle

‘Hook-up Culture’ On Dating Apps Harming Gay Men’s Body Image, Australian Study

Gay dating apps are exposing men to intense pressure to look sexually desirable, fuelling body dissatisfaction and low self-esteem, with some users describing the experience as feeling like they are “selling their body” rather than forming genuine connections. With around 350 million people using dating apps globally, and more than half (51%) of lesbian, gay and bisexual adults reporting they have used one compared to 28% of straight adults, researchers say gay, bisexual and other sexual minority men are among the most active and potentially vulnerable users.

The Flinders University study, published in Body Image, explores how using both gay and mainstream dating apps shapes body image and wellbeing among Australian men. Led by PhD candidate Zac Bowman, the research finds a clear divide between platforms. Apps such as Grindr are widely perceived as spaces for casual sex where appearance dominates, while Tinder and Hinge are more often associated with dating and relationships.

“Our findings show a clear divide in how different apps shape behaviour and body image, with gay dating apps encouraging users to focus heavily on their bodies, often at the expense of their wellbeing,” says Bowman from the College of Human Sciences and Culture.

Participants report strong pressure to present themselves in highly sexualised ways on gay dating apps, often sharing revealing images and explicit personal details. “For many men, this pressure becomes overwhelming, with some spending long periods trying to capture the ‘perfect’ image to share,” says Bowman.

The study identifies key drivers behind these impacts. Men view different apps as serving distinct purposes, with gay dating apps seen as hook-up spaces and mainstream apps as relationship platforms. This, in turn, shapes how users present themselves, with more sexualised profiles common on gay apps. At the same time, users frequently compare themselves to others, focusing heavily on physical attributes such as body shape, muscularity and overall appearance. These comparisons are overwhelmingly upward, meaning men compare themselves to those they perceive as more attractive, contributing to negative self-talk and, in some cases, reluctance to engage with others.