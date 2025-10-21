ETV Bharat / lifestyle

8 Low-Maintenance Indoor Plants For Indian Homes That You Don't Need To Water Daily

Most of us buy plants with big dreams. We picture ourselves sipping coffee by the window, surrounded by lush green leaves. Then reality hits. We forget to water them. The leaves droop. The plant gives us that “you had one job” look. But not all plants are drama queens. Some actually thrive on neglect. Yes, you read that right. They don’t need daily watering, sunlight marathons, or emotional support.

You don’t need to be a plant expert to have a green, happy home. Just start small. Pick two or three of these low-maintenance heroes, find them a cozy spot, and let them do their thing. Your home will look fresher, the air will feel lighter, and you’ll feel proud every time someone says, “Wow, you have such nice plants!”

1. Money Plant (Pothos)

Every Indian home has one. Sometimes it’s in a pot, sometimes it’s growing out of an old jam jar. The money plant is the ultimate symbol of prosperity and also the easiest to care for. Water it once a week, keep it near indirect light, and it’ll grow faster than your family WhatsApp group.

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is basically the multitasker of the plant world. It looks stylish, survives on minimal water, and doubles as your home’s natural first-aid kit. Got a burn or dry skin? Snip off a leaf and let the magic gel work. Water is once every two weeks. Overwatering is its only enemy.

3. Peace Lily