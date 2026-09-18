ETV Bharat / lifestyle

15.59-Metre ‘Organ of Hope’ At Lalbaug Sets Guinness World Record During Ganeshotsav, Spreads Life-Saving Message

The massive 'Organs of Hope' sculpture is spreading the message of becoming an organ donor ( ETV Bharat )

The giant sculpture is designed to draw attention, but the campaign is about much more than setting a record. Volunteers at Lalbaug are using the campaign to talk to visitors about organ donation, answer questions, clear common misconceptions and encourage people to discuss their wishes with their families.

The initiative has been launched by Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai with the support of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. The idea is to take the conversation about organ donation out of hospitals and bring it into the community, where thousands of people gather during Ganeshotsav.

This Ganeshotsav, Lalbaug has a message that goes beyond celebrations, faith and tradition. A 15.59-metre fibreglass sculpture showing human organs has been unveiled at Lalbaug to raise awareness about organ donation. Called ‘Organs of Hope’, the sculpture has also earned a Guinness World Records title for the “Largest Fibreglass Sculpture of Organs”, giving the organ-donation message a rather enormous platform.

They are also encouraging people to consider taking an organ donation pledge. The campaign brings together ZTCC, MOHAN Foundation, Narmada Kidney Foundation, Verma Trust, Donate Life Lunawa Helping Hands and ISCCM - Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine, Mumbai City Branch. Students and faculty from Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, SNDT Matunga, Kirti College and Khalsa College, among others, are also participating in awareness activities.

Why Talk About Organ Donation During Ganeshotsav?

Ganeshotsav brings people together in a way few other community events can. That makes Lalbaug an unusual but relevant place to start a conversation about organ donation. For many people, organ donation is still surrounded by questions and misconceptions. Some may not know what brain-stem death means, while others may never have discussed their wishes with their families. The campaign aims to change that by making organ donation something people can see, ask about and discuss.

A Message Of Hope In The Presence Of Bappa

For Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, the campaign connects faith with community service. “Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has always believed in bringing people together through faith, compassion and social responsibility,” said Sudhir Salvi of the Mandal.

He said the initiative aims to encourage more people to speak with their families about organ donation.

Dr Bipin Chevale, CEO, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, said the hospital wanted to take the conversation beyond its walls. “With ‘Organs of Hope’, we wanted to take the conversation around organ donation beyond the hospital and into the community. The Guinness World Records title was a milestone for the hospital, but the larger aim was to spread awareness and encourage people to consider the gift of life.”

The 15.59-metre sculpture may be the most visible part of the campaign, but its real purpose begins when people leave Lalbaug. Students involved in the initiative have contributed through pledges, artwork, creative activities and awareness programmes, taking the message into their colleges, families and peer groups. The idea behind ‘Organs of Hope’ is ultimately straightforward: a Guinness World Record may get people to stop and look, but a conversation could get them to think, talk to their families and make an informed decision about organ donation.