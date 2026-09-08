ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Vastu Tips To Welcome Lord Ganesha Home

One of the most auspicious times of the year, Ganesh Chaturthi is basically an invitation. The household makes room for the deity, prayer, celebration, and a little more sacredness for 10 days. According to traditional Vastu Shastra principles, some things should be kept in mind while selecting and placing the idol.

1. Select The Correct Colour

The traditional advice of Vastu experts is to keep a white Ganesha idol in the house. White is linked with peace and purity and is thought to create an environment of calm and richness. Yellow and red, especially deep red, are also considered auspicious colours for Lord Ganesha. Thus the decision need not be a purely aesthetic one.

2. Check The Posture

Vastu experts recommend the idol of Lord Ganesha be in a sitting posture or Lalitasana. A seated Ganesha has a built-in quality of restfulness. Traditionally associated with a sense of calm and contentment, this posture is believed to help bring a peaceful atmosphere to the home. According to Vastu Shastra, a seated idol is considered best for attracting positive energy, happiness and serenity to a household.

3. About The Idol's Trunk

Even the direction of the trunk of a Ganesha idol is said to be important. There are, of course, many interpretations of the symbolism of Ganesha’s trunk. But this small detail is one that devotees choosing an idol for their home often pay close attention to.

According to Vastu principles, ideally the trunk should curve to the left. Such an idol is considered especially auspicious and connected with happiness and prosperity. The trunk, curving to the left is traditionally considered good for household worship, bringing peace, joy and abundance to family life.