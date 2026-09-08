Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Vastu Tips To Welcome Lord Ganesha Home
For those who follow Vastu, choosing the right idol and placing it in an appropriate direction adds another layer of tradition to this annual ritual.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
One of the most auspicious times of the year, Ganesh Chaturthi is basically an invitation. The household makes room for the deity, prayer, celebration, and a little more sacredness for 10 days. According to traditional Vastu Shastra principles, some things should be kept in mind while selecting and placing the idol.
1. Select The Correct Colour
The traditional advice of Vastu experts is to keep a white Ganesha idol in the house. White is linked with peace and purity and is thought to create an environment of calm and richness. Yellow and red, especially deep red, are also considered auspicious colours for Lord Ganesha. Thus the decision need not be a purely aesthetic one.
2. Check The Posture
Vastu experts recommend the idol of Lord Ganesha be in a sitting posture or Lalitasana. A seated Ganesha has a built-in quality of restfulness. Traditionally associated with a sense of calm and contentment, this posture is believed to help bring a peaceful atmosphere to the home. According to Vastu Shastra, a seated idol is considered best for attracting positive energy, happiness and serenity to a household.
3. About The Idol's Trunk
Even the direction of the trunk of a Ganesha idol is said to be important. There are, of course, many interpretations of the symbolism of Ganesha’s trunk. But this small detail is one that devotees choosing an idol for their home often pay close attention to.
According to Vastu principles, ideally the trunk should curve to the left. Such an idol is considered especially auspicious and connected with happiness and prosperity. The trunk, curving to the left is traditionally considered good for household worship, bringing peace, joy and abundance to family life.
4. Where To Place Bappa
It is better to keep Lord Ganesha in the west, north or northeast corner of the home. In particular, the northeast is traditionally considered an auspicious direction for prayer and spiritual activity.
According to Vastu beliefs, Lord Shiva is believed to reside in the north direction. Ganesha is the son of Shiva, so the followers of these traditions may want to orient the idol accordingly. It is best to put the image in a clean and respectful space where it can naturally become the centrepiece of the household’s prayers and celebrations.
5. Don’t Take The Idol To These Places
In the traditional sense, there are some places in the house where a Ganesha idol is not supposed to be installed. Spaces such as the bathroom, garage, bedroom, laundry area and under a staircase. This logic derives from the traditional understanding of sacred and profane spaces. A deity associated with worship is ideally given a clean, peaceful and dignified setting, not placed in an area primarily meant for utility or storage. So a small corner, arranged with forethought, may be better than a larger but inappropriate one.
Ultimately, however, Ganesh Chaturthi is about welcoming Lord Ganesha with devotion and joy. Whether the celebration takes place in a large ancestral home or a modest city apartment, the sentiment remains the same: make a little space, light a lamp, say a prayer, and welcome Bappa home.
Disclaimer: This article is based on religious beliefs and traditional Vastu practices. Readers are advised to consult a relevant expert before acting on any of the information provided. The article is intended for informational purposes only.
Also read:
- Don't Have Much Space At Home? Your Ganpati Corner Can Still Look Beautiful If You Do These Things
- Ganesh Puja 2026: Hearing-Impaired Children In Bhubaneswar Make Eco-Friendly Clay Idols
- Are You Falling Sick Constantly? These Vastu Fixes Could Help Create a Healthier Home
- Venus Vastu Tips To Strengthen Romance, Harmony, and Relationships